Look here, more signs of unity from Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats. Nancy seems to be melting down more often these days.



House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reportedly suggested over the weekend that she plans to make sure President Trump leaves the Oval Office one way or another, as he continues to suggest the 2020 election was won unfairly by his opponent Joe Biden.

“I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone,” Pelosi told her leadership team over the weekend, as reported by Politico. “I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet.”

In addition to her pulling Trump out of the White House by his hair moment, the wicked witch of the House had a most remarkable meltdown on camera with Wolf Blitzer over the pork packed Covid relief bill. Watch this: