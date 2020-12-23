Look here, more signs of unity from Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats. Nancy seems to be melting down more often these days.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., reportedly suggested over the weekend that she plans to make sure President Trump leaves the Oval Office one way or another, as he continues to suggest the 2020 election was won unfairly by his opponent Joe Biden.
“I’m counting down the hours ‘til he’s gone,” Pelosi told her leadership team over the weekend, as reported by Politico. “I plan to pull him out of there by his hair, his little hands and his feet.”
– Read more at Fox News
In addition to her pulling Trump out of the White House by his hair moment, the wicked witch of the House had a most remarkable meltdown on camera with Wolf Blitzer over the pork packed Covid relief bill. Watch this:
Comment by ggfilthy
Posted in Last act: Bill Barr prevents investigation of both Hunter Biden’s corruption and election fraud Dec 23, 06:06
Comment by UpChuck.Liberals
Posted in ‘It’s not a stimulus’: de Blasio slams fed’s COVID relief cash, says $900B far from enough Dec 23, 00:16
Comment by UpChuck.Liberals
Posted in ‘It’s not a stimulus’: de Blasio slams fed’s COVID relief cash, says $900B far from enough Dec 23, 00:12
Comment by praireliving
Posted in Biden’s campaign head calls GOP expletives … unity push dead? Dec 22, 21:11
Comment by rupert
Posted in Biden’s campaign head calls GOP expletives … unity push dead? Dec 22, 21:07