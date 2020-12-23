President Trump slammed the recently passed $900 billion COVID-19 relief package as a “disgrace” on Tuesday evening, urging Congress to amend the bill and increase the amount of money in direct payments to Americans.

“The bill they are now planning to send back to my desk is much different than anticipated,” Trump said on Twitter. “It really is a disgrace.”

“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said.

“I’m also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package. And maybe that administration will be me,” said Trump.

Nancy Pelosi jumped on the idea of adding more money to the bill, saying ‘let’s do it’, even though it would be money for Americans rather than Democrats’ pet projects. She may not be so eager to cut wasteful pork from the bill.

What do you think will happen?