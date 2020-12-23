A member of the Trump advisory team has authored a 36-page report he contends presents a “mountain of evidence” of irregularities and fraud in the 2020 presidential election – and would justify creation of a special prosecutor to investigate those election results.

White House advisor Peter Navarro says his report, “The Immaculate Deception,” reveals what appears to be a “coordinated strategy” to stuff the ballot box with Biden votes, and at least some evidence of the destruction of Trump ballots.

“If you read this report carefully, it’s granular. No one can ever say again that there’s no evidence of irregularities and fraud: there’s a mountain of evidence,” Navarro stated during a recent interview on Fox News.

“I think what happened is somehow we went astray with a lot of our institutions – including the media, the courts, and everyone in between – thinking that they hate Donald Trump so much that somehow the ends justify the means,” he added.

Navarro said America is at a critical historic moment. “If the greatest democracy in world history can’t have a fair election in the eyes of its own people and the world, all hope is lost,” he offered, adding: “I think the Georgia races need to be postponed until February because that place is a cesspool of activity.”

The two runoff elections in Georgia are scheduled for January 5 – two weeks from today.

President Trump, Navarro argues, needs to appoint a special counsel to investigate widespread voter fraud of the 2020 presidential election. But on Monday, outgoing U.S. Attorney General William Barr stated he has no plans to do that.

Barr out … Powell in?

Barr, who leaves office tomorrow (December 23), said he’s “sure” there was voter fraud in the 2020 presidential race – but he refused to call for a special counsel investigation, saying he sees “no basis” for the federal government to seize voting machines and examine them for possible fraud.

Tea party activist Tom Zawistowski, president of the We the People Convention, says that doesn’t matter. “It’s certainly disappointing, because quite frankly he has nothing to say about it; [but] his last day is Wednesday,” he points out.

Zawistowski believes that once Barr departs, Trump will appoint a special counsel – and he has a suggestion.

“Sidney Powell has done a lot of work already and has a lot of evidence already,” he explains. “What she’s lacking is the subpoena power to go and, for instance, take these machines. They believe that if they can get their hands on these Dominion machines that their experts can prove literally within 48 hours that did in fact change votes.”

The tea party activist acknowledges there would be “some drama” if Trump appointed Powell as the special prosecutor.

“… But he has the ability to force the issue and then give her the right to grab these machines and make their case,” he continues. “Now the good news is her role as a prosecutor will then go on probably for several years because all of these people who participated in this systematic planned organized theft of the election have to be arrested and prosecuted and convicted.”

And Zawistowski says Sidney Powell is the person to do that.

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.