With the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse under nightly siege from violent radicals, and Portland’s police hard-pressed to protect it, President Trump sent in federal agents to secure the building.
The reaction from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi:
“The use of stormtroopers under the guise of law and order is a tactic that is not appropriate to our country in any way.”
Majority Whip James Clyburn endorsed the speaker’s equating of the U.S. law enforcement officers to Ernst Rohm’s SA thugs being deployed to do the dirty work of Adolph Hitler.
“Nobody asked the federal government to come into Portland. Nobody asked them to come to Seattle,” ranted Clyburn. “This is something that’s made up of whole cloth by this administration as an excuse for sending in stormtroopers to incite the people.”
Clyburn had earlier compared the U.S. officers sent to Portland to Heinrich Himmler’s Nazi secret police: “This president and this attorney general seem to be doing everything they possibly can to impose Gestapo activities on local communities, and this is what I’ve been warning about for a long time.”
His Gestapo comparison recalls Sen. Abe Ribicoff’s denunciation of the Chicago police of Mayor Richard J. Daley during the 1968 Democratic National Convention, after police clashed with radicals in Grant Park: “With George McGovern, we wouldn’t have Gestapo tactics in the streets of Chicago!”
What do the men and women of the FBI, DEA, ICE, DHS, CBP and the U.S. Marshals Service think of congressional leaders who equate them with Nazi stormtroopers and the Gestapo?
Outraged that Trump sent in federal agents to protect a building they had under siege for weeks, the Portland mob came out in even greater numbers and rioted through the weekend. Saturday night, there were solidarity riots with Portland in Seattle, Oakland, Austin, Richmond, and other cities.
Consider the depth of hatred of Trump that would cause leaders of the Democratic Party to compare U.S. law enforcement to Nazis.
Still, to date, no apologies have been heard.
Yet, as police are again being cursed and showered with debris, it is hard to see how this country reunites, and around what, no matter which party prevails in November.
In addition to the reigniting of protests and riots in urban centers there has come, in tandem with demands to “defund the police,” a surge in violent crime. Last week, Trump offered some staggering statistics:
“In New York City, over 300 people were shot in the last month alone, a 277 … percent increase over the same period of a year ago. Murders this year have spiked 27 percent in Philadelphia and 94 percent in Minneapolis compared to the same period in 2019.
“Perhaps no citizens have suffered more from the menace of violent crime than the wonderful people of Chicago … At least 414 people have been murdered in the city this year, a roughly 50 percent increase over last year. More than 1,900 people have been shot. These are numbers that aren’t even to be believed.”
As Black Lives Matter protests revive, ostensibly for greater justice for black folks, a vastly disproportionate number of victims of these urban shootings and killings are black, as are a disproportionate number of the criminals doing the shooting and killing.
The New York Times suggests that a new “Silent Majority” of 2020, unlike Richard Nixon’s Silent Majority of 1969, backs the protesters and their causes.
A dissent: While the country was disgusted and outraged at George Floyd’s death from that cop kneeling on his neck, and supported the protests and the calls for police reform, two months of leftist rampages have taken their toll.
When the protests turned into riots, when the looting and arson began, when the statues began to be pulled down, when the rampages went on and on for weeks and months after Floyd’s death, support began to wane. And it is dissipating quickly.
The country is not going to sit still for three more months of this. At some point soon, America is going to say: Enough is enough.
Moreover, Trump has turned a permanent presidential spotlight on a real outrage: The shootings and killings that go on year in and year out, and are now escalating, especially in poor black neighborhoods of major cities, and are accepted as normal by the same liberal Democrats who have misruled those cities for decades.
Trump has put this issue on the table for the indefinite future. And the ferocity of the liberal reaction testifies to the validity of the issue and the terror of the left that a consistent stand for law and order — and with the cops who guarantee it against the mobs that threaten it — might turn the tide in Middle America back to where it naturally resides.
The majority of Americans believe, and rightly so, that this is a good country. And they will eventually tune out radicals who visibly hate its heroes and history and have on offer nothing but their own inchoate rage. eventually tune out radicals who visibly hate its heroes and history and have on offer nothing but their own inchoate rage.
Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon’s White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.” To find out more about Patrick Buchanan and read features by other Creators writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators website at www.creators.com.
This is right out of Obama/Hillary mentor Saul Alinsky’s Rules of political and social engagement;
“Ridicule is man’s most potent weapon. It is almost impossible to counterattack ridicule. Also it infuriates the opposition, who then react to your advantage.” Enter Trump Derangement.
“War is not an intellectual debate, and in the war against social evils there are no rules of fair play.” Enter bricks, Molotov Cocktails, Burning of Courthouses, statues etc.
“Keep the pressure on, with different tactics and actions, and utilize all events of the period for your purpose.” Jump all over the one Floyd cop killing and ignore the hundreds of black on black daily murders in Democrat cities to divide THE PEOPLE by Race.
“Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” (Media Morph honest law abiding Federal cops into Gestapo Storm Troopers)
Alinsky – “The Prince was written by Machiavelli for the Haves on how to hold power. Rules for Radicals is written for the Have-Nots on how to take it away.” Hillary Clinton did her college thesis on Alinsky’s writings and Barack Hussein Obama writes about him in his books. Pelosi with her predestined to fail impeachment , and Kavanagh nomination attack in every action proves to be an obvious disciple as well. It’s organized, it’s evil and will continue to grow unless challenged by good men who allow it to grow when forced to remain silent or in today’s climate forced to remain unarmed.
We see again the insane hate that Nancy Pendejo Pelosi has for out President, our law abiding citizens and our country.
This dishonorable, dishonest, destructive, traitor Nancy Pelosi and her Democrat Congressional hate cult is attempting to stir up as much anarchy in the U.S. as possible right before the Presidential election.
Pelosi and the Democrat Party’s objective is to make this anarchy so bad that the citizens will do anything to make it stop.
This is where they get you to vote away our rights and freedoms and vote for a total government control in order to restore peace.
BINGO, then we live in a Socialist Dictatorship country.
Don’t fall for the traitorous Democrat Party’s Lies, Cons, Deceptions and psychological games.
RE-ELECT our President Donald Trump
and vote AGAINST any and ALL Democrats from Congress to the school board.
Remove these hateful, racist, immoral, baby killing, destructive, traitorous Democrats from office everywhere.
This election will decide if America becomes a vassal state run by Communist China or have a chance to destroy the corrupt deep state and maintain our constitution, history and freedom. Biden will have no problem selling out the American people to the Marxist that have infiltrated our government at all levels.
Although enjoying the protection of Federal agents while safe in Washington she and others seem to have little regard for those government workers out in the field where attacks on their workplaces and persons are becoming more common. What would her attitude be if those agents also no longer protected the Capitol and Senators and Representatives had to arrange for their own protection? Her attitude in not unprecedented, we need only look to Hilary Clinton not sending support to Benghazi when the ambassador and embassy were under attack. People died there and her comment was, “What difference does it make!” Indeed! What difference does it make? The honor and sovereignty of the United States and its Republic are under attack by forces wishing to destroy those concepts and all she can do is blame the President and try to unseat him. Hey! What difference does it Make?
Per Nancy Pelosi: “American ‘Stormtroopers’”. Hey Nancy, Nancy Pelosi you are an Airheadtrooper!!!!!!!!
I will buy shots for all when Pelosi moves on from this world…. true garbage
pelosi and feinstein “husbands” stole over 5M each this year alone from “insider stock gifts” from “constituants… and both., like Biden, have pure free loading crooks throughout there entire families
this *** needs to leave this world
Unbelievable- is she reliving WWII Nazi dream or a Star Wars fantasy?
Pe-lousy is one sick, evil individual.
She flaps her arms around so much when she talks, she could leave her broom at home…..
Hateful Nancy, always talking about Gestapo, stormtroopers, and basically everything else Nazi. It’s all she ever thinks about.
What is contrary to our Constitution, is allowing Domestic Terrorists (rioters) to disregard the LAWS of our country, states and cities.
It is a DISGRACE to even suggest that Law Enforcement officers be deterred from doing their jobs (and upholding the oaths they took)!
BUT what is the MOST disgraceful, is when a member of congress (especially the “third in line to the Presidency”) ignores his/her oath of office (to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic”), and actively works AGAINST the Constitution and our constitutional rights!