According to a Yahoo.com report, veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said he believes the President could abandon his run for reelection is poll numbers show he is going to suffer a “landslide defeat.”
“This is not a part that is falling apart,” Carville said on Yahoo News’ podcast, Skullduggery. “This is a party that has already fallen apart. And Trump is going to have to come to grips with (deciding) ‘am I better off saying I’m not running and coming back in 2024 … or getting the living crap beat out of me.’
“He’s going to conclude with Jared (Kushner) that his brand is worth more resigning than it is getting destroyed — and when I say destroyed I mean 1932 destroyed,” he added.
In 1932, Roosevelt defeated Hoover with 472 electoral votes to 59.
Carville’s prediction came a day after polls showed the President falling behind in key swing states, according to the report.
Still, it’s hard to imagine the President not making a run at a second term.
“Carville said he believes the President could abandon his run for reelection is poll numbers show he is going to suffer a “landslide defeat.”,,,,,hence the desperate corruption of the fake news polls put out by the media to attempt to win by deception that which they cannot honestly win in fair competition.
I’ve got a lawn troll in my front bushes that looks just like Carville. He looks right at home under that toad stool.
According to a Yahoo.com report, veteran Democratic strategist James Carville said he believes the President could abandon his run for reelection is poll numbers show he is going to suffer a “landslide defeat.” HUH??
When has anyone seen our President Trump to back down from a fight??
“poll numbers show he is going to suffer a “landslide defeat””
We all know that polls can be manipulated to say anything the pollers want them to say.
“If you repeat a lie enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe the lie.”
“I Heard It Before, So It Must Be True”
“Repeat a lie often enough and it becomes the truth”, is a law of propaganda.
The ‘illusion of truth’ can be a dangerous weapon in the hands of propagandists like the Democrat Party.
Thus the term “useful idiots”.
Only Fools, idiots and Democrats believe political propaganda. 🙁 🙁 🙁
So true. Trump’s poll numbers haven’t been this low since the night he was elected.
Poll numbers…
James Carville, who cares about the hot air coming out of your mouth????? Keep your mouth shut, James, as you are causing “Global Warming”, when your mouth opens!!!!!!
Unlike 1932 the Democrats are not offering hope, all around the country Democrat controlled cities and states are in turmoil with no end in sight and the party is indifferent to or willing accomplices in the process. In hindsight FDR was the wrong choice, had the nation followed Hoover’s original plan the Depression would have ended quicker, FDR’s policies extended it up until was broke out.