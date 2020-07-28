CAMDEN – The owners of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr were arrested early Monday morning for operating their business in spite of a judge’s order against them Friday, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer.
Ian Smith, 33, of Delanco Township, and Frank Trumbetti, 51, of Williamstown, are charged with one count of fourth-degree contempt, one count of obstruction, and one count of Violation of a Disaster Control Act, both disorderly persons summons.
“After Atilis Gym refused to comply with multiple criminal citations and Superior Court orders, including a contempt of court order issued Friday, today law enforcement entered the premises to ensure closure of the gym and to abate the public health risks,” said a spokesperson for Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal. “As the Attorney General previously said, the state wishes it had not come to this, but the gym refused to comply even with a contempt order.”
The two men who own the gym in Bellmawr have been vocal opponents of Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order shutting down gyms, among many other nonessential businesses in the state, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trumbetti said that while he and Smith were at the police department, they watched the entrance to the gym get boarded up through their Ring doorbell camera.
He said he feels a sense of relief, as he and Smith have been anticipating their arrest for months.
“We need to move forward,” he said. “Now it forces the issue on everything … the fact that they arrested two guys who are just trying to run a business and keep people healthy.”
“Now I truly believe the backlash and pressure will force them to address this,” he said.
The gym reopened to customers in May to a crowd of supporters despite the executive order, but was ordered to close days later. After refusing a judge’s order to comply with the executive order, Superior Court Judge Robert T. Lougy on Friday issued a court order for Trumbetti and Smith to vacate the gym and cease operations.
According to the Prosecutor’s Office, from July 24 through July 27, several individuals were observed entering and using the gym.
Police said both owners refused to leave the gym when asked, leading to the charges.
Trumbetti and Smith were charged by the Bellmawr Police Department and released.
The Philadelphia Inquirer contributed to this story.
I wish law enforcement, and government in general, were this diligent against those burning, looting, pillaging and murdering in our streets and neighborhoods. Definitely taking the low hanging fruit with these fitness houses. I wonder if they would lift a finger if a mob came to burn these places down.
But silly me! We already know the answer to that question.
Exactly. They have plenty of officers to arrest people minding their own business but nobody to arrest the dangerous violent rioters.
Arresting rioters is dangerous and involves political will. Rioters attack back and kill people. Gym members don’t. People trying to sing in churches don’t.
COMMENT I wish Ian Smith will run for the Governorship of the State of New Jersey because he understands the Constitution of the United States and individual freedoms! Democrats have no concept of the United States Constitution only their lust for absolute power and the enslavement of the American people.
MSGT JOHN CORREA
USAF (RET)
We’re ruled by fools.
If a go fund me page appears to help these guys out, I will donate. I go to Planet Fitness who always had disinfectant and asked all members to wipe machines down after use. Plus the equipment was well spaced but under these conditions use alternating machinery may be in affect. The Gyms I have seen are safer than the grocery stores or the rioting er um protesting. I also participate at a dojo where I continually used disinfectant on the mats and tools of practice. I was the only one to get the Covid in my dojo and I was doing the cleaning. So you know I did not get there.
Post the GFM link asap.
The communist politicians in the United States (?????? Are we in the United States anymore??????), arresting innocent Americans, who value their freedom. Just like the St. Louis couple, that protected their home with guns, when the rioters broke down a gate to their gated community and threatened the couple. The St. Louis couple has felony charges against them from the communist prosecutor.
Instantly police the “people” but the Democrats can get away with “murder she wrote” as none of the squad should be allowed to remain in office. What about Omar funneling over 1 mil to her “brothers” ahh, “husbands” so called “business” is worst than robbing a bank! Look at what they’ve done to our country. Terrorist within the GOV and nothing happens. If Trump loses it’s all over and what we see now is just 1% of what’s to come.
Is this what we have come to as a free country? Arrest honest citizens for attempting to keep their businesses running ! Why are we putting up with the infringement of our rights? This crap has got to stop if we are to remain a free country. Who is it that makes the rules that we are now expected to abide by? Can you even in a million years imagine what our country will look like if the Democrats can continue these outrageous actions?
Taking away our TV shows (but showing all the violence In our cities). SCARE TACTIC MAYBE? No question in my mind.
Wanting mail in votes (so they can win illegally). Paying protesters ( not peaceful, domestic terrorists) to loot, burn and kill
Great idea to help their own. BLACK LIVES MATTER ? DO THEY REALLY? I think not, not when they are being destroyed by these terrorists. All of our rights are being taken away and if we hope to Make Our Country Great Again, we had better step up and remember what it takes to get this job done.
I hope their attorneys file counter lawsuit alleging that the State violated the 5th amendment (the “Takings Clause”): “private property [shall not] be taken for public use, without just compensation.”
I assert that the shutdown orders are, effectively, TAKING the businesses of these (and other) citizens – WITHOUT “just compensation”.