The NAACP is taking politics to a whole new level by issuing a travel warning to Blacks and other “people of color” to not visit Florida. The organization says the state, under the leadership of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is hostile to minorities, because the state doesn’t support the leftwing agenda.
DeSantis has railed against diversity, equity, and inclusions programs, and this has made him a target of the left. Do you think anyone will actually listen to the NAACP’s travel warning?
Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch offers great comments on the erosion of civil liberties. Plus, Joe Biden struggles on the debt limit negotiations.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Yep, don’t come down here it’s terrible. Go to New York instead. I hear Chappaqua is real nice.
The organization NAACP says the state, under the leadership of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is hostile to minorities, because the state doesn’t support the leftwing agenda.
EXACTLY!!! Except for a few areas, Florida is mostly a conservative, Christian State. We do not believe in child molestation in any form.
So yes, we may not be receptive to the sexual perversions of the Liberal Democrat Party. If one must belong to the LGBTQ+ community, there are better States to go to.
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Woke, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the of Disguise of Democrats versions of “anti-discrimination.”
IF florida is so bad, WHY IS IT then, a large chunk of the HEIRACHY OF THE NAACP LIVE in florida! Get the hell out.
If you think Florida is so bad for minorities, imagine why the NAACP has banned all travel to Hemet, California. It’s so bad here for minorities that the NAACP and many other groups as well as Beyonce, Denzel, Barak Obama, and his significant other, Michelle Obama have suggested that all blacks living there should lose all EBT benefits.
Where’s the warning for blacks to stay out of CHICAGO! OR NY?