The NAACP is taking politics to a whole new level by issuing a travel warning to Blacks and other “people of color” to not visit Florida. The organization says the state, under the leadership of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is hostile to minorities, because the state doesn’t support the leftwing agenda.

DeSantis has railed against diversity, equity, and inclusions programs, and this has made him a target of the left. Do you think anyone will actually listen to the NAACP’s travel warning?

Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch offers great comments on the erosion of civil liberties. Plus, Joe Biden struggles on the debt limit negotiations.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

