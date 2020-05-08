While most of the nation’s attention is riveted on the upheaval associated with the Wuhan Flu pandemic/panic, other insidious acts, committed by leftist Democrats and their minions, keep coming to light.

Throughout its two plus years, the entire Mueller kangaroo-court, ostensibly conducted to “investigate” whether or not President Trump had colluded with the Russians to win in 2016, has been a cesspool of lies and criminal excesses, perpetrated by a thoroughly corrupt DOJ and FBI, which had been “weaponized” by the Obama Administration.

From the Gateway Pundit…

Senator Charles Grassley (R-IA) responded to this momentous news of government corruption by asking if Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his corrupt team of angry Democrat lawyers will face justice for deceiving the American public and lying to the court.

Few in the media, or elsewhere, are describing the true nature of these abuses. They were not mere “lies” or “mistakes,” but reflect a truly seditious effort to use the fearsome power of those offices with the intent of toppling the Presidency of Donald Trump.

As such, they constitute a crime against every decent American. And unless they are fully investigated, and every guilty party held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, they stand as a lingering threat to justice itself in America.

—

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years. His recently released book Rules for Defeating Radicals, subtitled Countering the Alinsky Strategy in Politics and Culture, is the “Go To” guide to effectively overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.