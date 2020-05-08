Americans are overwhelmingly in support of a return to normalcy. All previous claims from the experts of the Wuhan Flu as the Twenty-First Century “Black Plague” have proven to be hysterically overblown.

Predictably, as businesses open up and people venture out, a new wave of disaster is hitting, not from any virus, but from the same left-leaning institutions that got things so horribly wrong on the first go around. The consistency of their alarmist predictions proves that it has all been deliberate.

Check out the story from One America News…

The researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington are working to predict the future of the coronavirus, but their most recent projections are worrying. Their latest predictive model was released Monday and estimated that by August more than 134,000 people will have died from the virus. This nearly doubles the institute’s prior projection and came as states slowly began moving forward with plans on how to reopen their economies.

Thankfully, President Trump isn’t taking the bait. On May 5 he said, “You know, if they held people any longer with the shutdowns, you’re gonna lose people that way too and you already have.”

He explained, “I’m sure, but between drug abuse and I think they say suicide, a lot of different things…”

The dire warnings from those medical “experts” have already been thoroughly debunked. From early projections of literally millions of deaths, the numbers were revised down to 242,000. And even that never panned out. Now they warn of 134,000 deaths by August. So of course they believe we should remain in total lockdown, as if doing so doesn’t bear any of its own consequences.

