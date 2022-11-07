A package containing a “suspicious white powder” was sent to Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters in Phoenix early Sunday morning.

“It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details,” campaign spokesman Colton Duncan told CNN. “The staff member is currently under medical supervision.”

Police and fire officials in Phoenix told AZ Family, the news website for KPHO and KTVK, that a hazardous materials team and law enforcement responded around 2 a.m. and that there were no reports of injuries or illnesses.

“I have been so busy campaigning. This happened. I was not in the office. One of our wonderful staffers, a couple of them, were actually exposed,” Lake said. “And so far they’re doing okay. We’re monitoring them, and we want to make sure that everything’s okay.” “So we’re going to find out what it was,” she said. “But listen, we’re in dangerous times,” she said. “This is not the first time we’ve been threatened. I’ve been threatened many times. Our tires have been slashed. We’ve had screws drilled into our tires so that our tires would blow out while we’re on the road. We are living in dangerous times, and that’s why we need to elect somebody who’s strong and a fighter and not a coward. We’ll get to the bottom of this. I really don’t want to get too far ahead of it.” Quotes from Kari Lake

“The reported incident at Kari Lake’s campaign office is incredibly concerning and I am thankful that she and her staff were not harmed,” Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told AZ Family.

“Political violence, threats, or intimidation have no place in our democracy. I strongly condemn this threatening behavior directed at Lake and her staff.”

Lake, 53, is a former television news anchor for KSAZ-TV who is running as the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona against Hobbs, the Democratic candidate.

