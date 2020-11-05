Democrats failed to win new state legislative chambers in Tuesday’s elections, according to early results.

With redistricting set to take place next year, party leaders had been hoping to flip chambers in states including North Carolina and Texas.

Far from losing ground, the GOP was poised to win control in new legislatures. The Alaska state House and New Hampshire state Senate were set to turn red, according to The Hill.

Republicans also appeared to strengthen their hold of legislatures in Kentucky, Ohio and Rhode Island, The Washington Post reported.

“Nobody but the most ardent Republicans would have said the first flips would have been in the direction of the GOP,” Tim Storey, head of the National Conference of State Legislatures, was quoted as saying by The Hill.

Dems hadn’t given up all hope as votes were still being counted.

“We always knew this would be tough — we’re running on extremely gerrymandered maps,” Christina Polizzi, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, told The Hill.

“But this election is far from over and we don’t yet have the full picture of our results,” she added. “There are millions of votes yet to be counted and we are going to make sure we count every one.”

