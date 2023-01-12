Aides for President Joe Biden have discovered a second batch of classified documents at an undisclosed location.

According to NBC News, Biden staffers found the documents as part of a broad search for classified materials following the recent discovery of classified memos at Biden’s former office at the Penn Biden Center, his foreign policy think tank housed at the University of Pennsylvania. Subsequent reports said the documents were intelligence memos related to Ukraine, the United Kingdom, and Iran. The records were marked “Top Secret,” the highest classification level for government records.

It is unclear where the new documents were discovered. But the existence of other top secret documents is likely to raise additional questions about the president’s handling of classified materials. Lawmakers have called on the Justice Department and White House lawyers to provide more information about the documents. Attorney General Merrick Garland reportedly appointed a federal prosecutor, John Lausch, to investigate the matter.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday declined to provide assurances that there are no other classified Biden records floating around.

“This is an ongoing process, so I’m going to let the process continue. It is being reviewed by the Department of Justice,” she told reporters.

Biden said Tuesday he did not know that classified documents were stored at his Penn Biden Center office. Several Biden administration officials served at the Penn Biden Center, including White House counselor Steve Ricchetti, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Pentagon official Colin Kahl.

