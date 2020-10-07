WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is flexing his executive power to declassify secret documents in the Russia investigation, saying Tuesday that his action will ensure that “really bad things” at the FBI are exposed.

But experts say that the decision may expose sensitive sources and methods and brush up against privacy law protections. They also believe that Trump has a clear conflict of interest by trying to discredit an investigation in which he himself is a subject.

The Justice Department says it’s begun complying with the president’s order, though it’s not clear when the documents might be released.

All Russia Hoax Scandal information was Declassified by me long ago. Unfortunately for our Country, people have acted very slowly, especially since it is perhaps the biggest political crime in the history of our Country. Act!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

It’s also unclear if the multi-agency review now underway might find ways to try to withhold certain information or limit damage that may arise from the release, such as outing sources or scaring off potential sources.

