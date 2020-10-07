The United States Postal Service is investigating after bundles of mail were found dumped at a shopping center in Bergen County, N.J., authorities said.

North Arlington police said they received a 911 call shortly after 3 p.m. Friday reporting mail found near a dumpster at a shopping center at 19 Schuyler Avenue. The dumpster is located behind a Santander Bank and Jack’s Super Foodtown grocery store.

“Officers responded and once on scene did observe several loose, rubber-banded, bundles of mail, as described by the caller,” police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Police said they alerted the U.S. Postal Service, which was handling the investigation.

“The mail that was recovered in North Arlington was reported, collected and delivered,” said U.S. Postal Service spokesman George Flood told NJ Advance Media. “This matter was then turned over to our Office of Inspector General. We are unable to comment further at this time.”

A New Jersey Globe reporter asked Gov. Phil Murphy about the dumped mail during Monday’s coronavirus briefing. A photo of the bundles of mail tweeted by the website’s editor appeared to show mail-in ballots among circulars, magazines and other regular mail.

“We were notified by USPS over the weekend. It’s a matter of it’s under investigation,“ the governor’s Chief Counsel Matt Platkin said. “The mail was recovered from the trash receptacle and has been put back in the mail stream.”

