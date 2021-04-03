Major League Baseball (MLB) Commissioner Robert Manfred said the league was relocating its 2021 All-Star Game and MLB Draft from Atlanta, following outcry over Georgia’s new voting restrictions.

“I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft,” Manfred said in a written statement.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.”

Georgia last week strengthened identification requirements for absentee ballots, shortened early voting periods for runoffs and made it a crime to offer food and water to voters waiting in line.

Trump calls for MLB boycott, warns ‘woke’ corporations after All-Star Game pullout

Former President Donald Trump fired a high, hard fastball at Major League Baseball on Friday night, urging fans to boycott the “national pastime” over its decision to pull this year’s All-Star Game from the Atlanta area.

Trump asserted MLB’s leadership was “afraid of the Radical Left Democrats,” claiming the party pressured MLB to relocate its mid-summer game because of Georgia’s new election law, recently signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

“Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans,” Trump wrote, “and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections.

“Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!” – Former President Donald Trump

Gov. Kemp talks to Tucker Carlson about Delta Airlines, Coca Cola following Biden to interfere with state voting laws.

