The Rev. Al Sharpton, Eric Garner’s mother and City Council President Andrea Jenkins told a crowd gathered Thursday near the site where George Floyd died in Minneapolis that they stand with community members demanding justice and prosecution of the police involved.
That should start with the immediate arrest of the four officers, Sharpton said.
“In order to get an arrest, all you need is probable cause. … Then a grand jury decides if there is an indictment,” Sharpton said. “You don’t need anything more then you have now to arrest those folks … You have a deceased person … You have a tape showing how he (became) deceased. … They should tell those four police what they tell all the people in the hood: ‘Tell it to the judge.'”
Sharpton went on to say that while he is nonviolent, he did not come to Minneapolis to address riots or any violence that broke out in response to Floyd’s death.
“The violence I am addressing is how a man could hold a man down with his knee on his neck for nine minutes. … The violence started on this corner when (Floyd) was choking and begging for his life,” Sharpton said. “We are not asking for a favor. We are asking for what is right.”
Sharpton said he planned to stay in town to attend Floyd’s funeral services at the request of his family and called on people across the country to come together to be part of a national “We Can’t Breathe movement” that would kick off Saturday.
Floyd, a black man, repeatedly told Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, that he couldn’t breathe while the officer kept his knee pinned against Floyd’s neck as Floyd lay handcuffed and face-down on the ground on Monday.
The incident — which took place after Floyd allegedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a gas station and resisted arrest — was caught on video by a bystander.
“I Can’t Breathe” became a rallying cry after another black man, Eric Garner, was put in a chokehold by a New York City police officer while Garner was resisting arrest for selling single cigarettes from packs in 2014.
The medical examiner ruled Garner’s death a homicide, but a grand jury decided not to indict the officer.
Garner’s family eventually received a $5.9 million settlement from the city, and the officer was subsequently fired in 2019, five years after Garner died.
His mother, Gwen Carr, recalled the persistence it took to secure the officer’s termination while speaking in Minneapolis on Thursday, saying she was told by several people along the way that the time had come to give up.
“I (said) ‘You may not go forward, but I am,’ and that is what you must do because this is not going to be an easy fight,” she told the crowd.
While Minneapolis has “everyone with you now,” she warned that “a lonely road” is ahead.
“Don’t let this (just) be another news story. … We all have to get out and stand together and we don’t have to do it violently. We can do it politically,” Carr said. “Don’t sit around and say, ‘My vote don’t count.’ We put these politicians in and we can take them out.”
Jenkins joined Sharpton and Carr at the gathering hours after speaking with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo at a press conference.
She opened her remarks at the earlier press conference by singing “Amazing Grace” as an offering of grace to Floyd’s family before telling media gathered that Floyd’s death felt for the black community “as if there was a knee on all of our collective necks that says black life does not matter to the institutions that dictate what happens in this culture and society.”
While understanding and supporting the collective grief and outrage that people felt about his death, and the persistent “disease” of racism, she said looting, arson and violence were not acceptable means to express those emotions.
She alluded to those sentiments again when she spoke to the crowd gathered at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
“We are going to fight for our streets and we are going to fight for justice for George,” she said.
No way do I think that this cop was justified in his brutality and I think he should be criminally charged.
And in no way do I think that riots in order to get a new TV are justified. It isn’t about justice, it is about getting more free stuff.
Black males make up about 8% of the U.S. population but commit 53% of all the murders in the U.S.
In 2018, there were ~4,800 African-Americans killed – 93% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Where is the outrage from Nancy Pelosi and prominent members of the African-American community? Where are the words of condemnation and sorrow from Al Sharpton, “Black Lives Matter”, Obama, Al Sharpton, or Jesse Jackson over the fact that members of their own race are summarily executing each other?
Maybe Black lives don’t matter, It is just the opportunity to riot, steal, plunder, burn and demand that the other races owe all Blacks a free ride.
“Five one-thousandths (0.005) of one percent (1%) of the interactions of police officers with black people end up in the death of a suspect,” Bishop E.W. Jackson states. “Five-thousand black men die every single year in black-on-black crime.”
In that light, Jackson asks: “How many bodies do you have to step over to get to the one that you think is important only because a police officer was involved?”
(Bishop Earl Walker Jackson Sr. is an African American conservative, Protestant minister.)
Based on Al sharpton’s words and deeds, black lives only matter when killed by white men.
Sharpton got PAID to come to Mpls; what he should do is PAY for the ruined stores that his “nonviolent victimhood” has promoted the last 40 years. Sharpton has blood on his hands too.
As usual old racebaiter al shows his ugly face to help stir the pot and cause even more trouble. From the limited video that I have seen, (I do not trust the leftist lap dog media to be truthful) it looks like the cops were over zealous, with that said, LET THE SYSTEM WORK before you start destroying cities, wait until the outcome. We are able to protest because of our system, riots cross the line from a protest and YOU NEVER HAVE THE RIGHT TO LOOT AND BURN someone else’s property, under any circumstances. When you use something like this as an excuse to steal a television from Target, you are guilty of theft and need prosecuted for that crime.
Every time I turn around he is spreading the word. God’s word. But he ran out of God’s words a long time ago. The only thing this phony preacher is accomplishing is outside agitation.
Where is his concern that many of the black families, he claims to be concerned about, could get burned out of their homes? Are any of the business establishments owned by minorities? Does he really care?
If he is a true person of God like he claims, he should be publicly condemning these riots. Not agitating them. Seems to me that the only thing he cares about is getting his name in the papers. I have more respect for cockroaches.
I am not trying to give the cops any cover here, but I was a CPR instructor for 8 years and the one thing that I know is if you can talk you are not chocking. Basically since he was saying I cannot breath, he was able to breath because if he could not breath he would not have been able to say it. Does this need to be investigated, absolutely and charges brought if they find he died because of the knee on his neck. What do you do if the knee actually had nothing to do with his death?