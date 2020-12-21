Mitt Romney never misses an opportunity to bash President Trump and his supporters. In an interview on CNN, Romney played right into Jake Tapper’s narrative that there is nothing behind the claims of voter fraud and election law violations in the 2020 election. As Tapper talked about “baseless claims” and “conspiracy theories,” Romney added that the legal challenges are “nutty and loopy.” Any guess what “Rollover” Romney would have done?

It’s obvious that some of the battleground states violated the Constitution. Why won’t Romney or other “leaders” call out those violations?

GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy receives an FBI briefing on Chinese spy lover Eric Swalwell. Plus, Democrats and Republican come to terms on a coronavirus relief bill.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel