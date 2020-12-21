Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are getting their first doses of a coronavirus vaccine.

U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey and U.S. Reps. Ayanna Pressley, Katherine Clark and James McGovern all said Saturday they had received their first shots of the two-dose Pfizer vaccines authorized for emergency use this month.

“Upon medical advice, I received a coronavirus vaccine this morning,” Clark, who is now the fourth-highest-ranking House Democrat, said in a statement. “A vaccine has been made available to Congress because of the need for continuity of government operations. While I am no more deserving of the vaccine than anyone else, I want to demonstrate that coronavirus vaccines are safe and effective.”

Markey and Warren issued a similar joint statement saying the “vaccine is safe, effective, and will save lives.”

“We will continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, and work to make sure vaccines are made widely available and administered equitably to health care workers, essential workers, teachers, medically underserved communities, and the rest of our nation at no cost and as soon as possible,” the senators said.

Pressley said in a statement that she had planned to get a vaccine a community health center in her district “later in 2021” but took the opportunity Saturday after consulting her with family and doctor.

“Candidly, I did not expect I would be able to receive the vaccine this soon,” she said.

Pressley called for coronavirus vaccines to be made available “rapidly and free of cost” to health care workers, essential workers and those in communities hardest hit by the pandemic, and said it’s up to research and medical institutions to “earn the trust of communities of color as we distribute this vaccine and rebuild.”

A McGovern spokesman confirmed the representative received the vaccine via email.

A spokesman for U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton said he has an appointment to get one, but did not disclose when. A spokesperson for U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan said Saturday she hadn’t yet received one. It was not immediately clear Saturday whether the other members of the Bay State delegation had received their first shots.

Pressley, Clark, Markey and Warren are the latest federal lawmakers to publicly announce their vaccinations as some of the top leaders from both parties work to dispel concerns about the shots.

Don’t worry. They didn’t leave out AOC.

Another “lawmaker” getting the VACCINE before THE PEOPLE. Here we see @aoc—A very ineffective, destructive and ignorant person getting “the COVIDE antidote” Weren’t we told that ESSENTIAL WORKERS would get the vaccine first ? Then those FOOLS in congress should go LAST pic.twitter.com/KWAy2cCrgE — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) December 20, 2020

Vice President Mike Pence got his on live television on Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted about their shots, as did former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, now a U.S. senator from Utah.

“Vaccines are how we beat this virus,” McConnell wrote.

While some elected officials make their vaccinations public to set an example, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday he likely would not.

“The folks who work at our hospitals generally and in our health care system generally getting vaccinated is a lot more important than me and frankly a lot more meaningful, I think, to most people,” Baker said. “I don’t really think of myself as somebody who should get vaccinated before I actually qualify as an individual.”

The trio of Bay State lawmakers received their shots in Washington, where legislators remain locked in negotiations over a long-delayed coronavirus relief package as the threat of a government shutdown looms.

“Our work is not over until every American is healthy and protected from this virus and is able to provide for their families,” Clark said.

GOPUSA Editor’s Note: And to be fair, it’s not just radical Democrats moving ahead of the people. I can go along with the president and vice president, no matter their party, but Congress is essential? Really?

I’m not happy about this AT ALL. U.S. Senator MARCO RUBIO (who dresses like he’s in the 6th grade) GETTING THE SHOT BEFORE THE PEOPLE DO. “Spare me” the BS about “we want to show it’s safe”—they’re CUTTING THE LINE!! @aoc did it too !!! That’s not “public service” https://t.co/1wAehLSmmL — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) December 20, 2020

