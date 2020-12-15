Six weeks after Election Day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States for the first time.

A day after electors confirmed their votes in 50 states and Washington D.C., McConnell noted that “the Electoral College has spoken.”

“I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell said. “The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He has devoted himself to public. service for many years. I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California Sen. (Kamala) Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”

McConnell, who had congratulated Donald Trump a day after the 2016 election, had refused to acknowledge Biden’s win until Tuesday.

Since his loss, President Trump has made baseless claims of election fraud and filed more than 40 failed lawsuits.

Biden defeated Trump in the Electoral College by a vote of 306-to-232. He also won the popular vote by more than 7 million ballots.

