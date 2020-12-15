Six weeks after Election Day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell recognized Joe Biden as the president-elect of the United States for the first time.
A day after electors confirmed their votes in 50 states and Washington D.C., McConnell noted that “the Electoral College has spoken.”
“I want to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden,” McConnell said. “The president-elect is no stranger to the Senate. He has devoted himself to public. service for many years. I also want to congratulate the vice president-elect, our colleague from California Sen. (Kamala) Harris. Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”
McConnell, who had congratulated Donald Trump a day after the 2016 election, had refused to acknowledge Biden’s win until Tuesday.
The Kentucky Republican noted the many hoped for a different outcome.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: Please keep in mind that this is a mainstream media story with the typical lean to the left. We publish the story for the purpose of informing our readers.
Since his loss, President Trump has made baseless claims of election fraud and filed more than 40 failed lawsuits.
Biden defeated Trump in the Electoral College by a vote of 306-to-232. He also won the popular vote by more than 7 million ballots.
___
(c)2020 MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass.
Visit MassLive.com, Springfield, Mass. at www.masslive.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
“…Beyond our differences, all Americans can take pride that our nation has a female vice president-elect for the very first time.”
Oh, how the mighty have fallen!
I’m old enough to recall things America could take pride in being proud of. This statement by Mitch is an insult to our once GREAT Republic.
This woman was not picked for her accomplishments. She was chosen because she had the intersectional credentials of victimhood….and the money.
And she slept with her boss. [her major qualification.]
She’s not known as heels up headboard harris for nothing.
i just sent him a very scathing email letting him and his rinos know just how pizzed we are about this lack of support for
president trump and we the people.
even ray charles could see this was a rigged election and the spineless feckless un-interested gop turned its back on america.
Mitch the ***** McConnell is a night crawler!!
…and a Quisling.
Casper Milquetoast has spoken. It appears nature has been unkind to him leaving him without male tools
With a few notable exceptions, GOP support for the strongest president since Lincoln (IMHO) has been tepid, timid, reticent, and flimsy. I’d like to turn the party over to McConnell, Romney, Kasich, and their ilk and join a new party “for the rest of us”.
The GOP establishment and Dem establishment are now both chock full of globalists and crony capitalists. The parties are almost the same except that the GOP is not (yet) infested with so many socialists.
Trump, and only Trump could start a new party a la Brexit and draw 10s of millions of Democrats as well as Republicans to that new party. I’d love to see the reaction of the Dems and GOP elders when a tidal wave of re-registrations to that new party hits their membership roles.
Trump can choose the name of the new “party for the rest of us” — he’s good at that. I sure hope he’s considering it.
Quisling.
Typical of a Republican in Name Only. Back to the status quo, of the deep swamp and their support of the Biden Crime Family and the communist Democrat party of America, right Mitch?
Biden did not win fairly! If we let this stand, the Republic is GONE.