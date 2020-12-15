According to a report conducted by the Heartland Institute and StoppingSocialism.org, the unprecedented 239 far-left candidates running for House, Senate and state legislative seats and endorsed by socialists organizations defeated their conservative Republican rivals in 266 contests – far exceeding their 40% success rate in 2018, when a much lower number (86) of socialists defeated their challengers.

The three socialist groups supporting these ultra-progressive Democrats are: 1) the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), whose leading member is self-proclaimed socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), 2) Our Revolution, which supports self-professed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and 3) Progressive Democrats of America, which has vowed to transform the Democratic Party to administer its socialist agenda.

Socialism spreading

Even though it appears the Republicans will maintain control in the Senate (as they look for wins in upcoming runoffs in Georgia), while Democrats’ control of the House is weaker than it was before the election, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could end up taking over the White House if election officials allow Democrats’ widespread voting fraud to succeed, in which case socialists are expected to push the former vice president to enforce their oppressive and controlling agenda.

The report issued by the Heartland Institute – a national free-market thinktank – and StoppingSocialism.org says that the socialist takeover in November is only the beginning.

“The biggest takeaway from our research is that the far-left progressive and socialist wings of the Democratic Party gained significant ground in 2020 compared to previous elections, and that a greater proportion than ever of legislative seats will be filled by far-left progressives or socialists in 2021 and 2022,” StopSocialism.com explained in its report. “It appears as though the socialist and progressive wings of the DNC are quickly taking over.”

The socialist takeover

It was noted that the rise of socialism in America – promoted in the schools and mainstream media – was expected at the ballot box on Election Day.

“These races were typically uncontested or won by wide margins, as socialist and progressive candidates are less likely to run for office in highly competitive areas,” the Western Journal noted. “Although they are generally disliked nationally, ‘The Squad’ – made up of Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan – sailed to easy re-election due to their popularity in their districts.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) – a Muslim, anti-Semitic Somali refugee who staunchly defends the terrorist-led Palestinians and other Islamic terrorists – noted after election night how she and her socialist colleagues continue to bounce back from criticism.

“Our sisterhood is resilient,” Omar tweeted Nov. 4.

It was noted how socialists’ strategy is to take advantage of apathy, ignorance and voters who are committed to the Democratic Party – no matter what.

“Candidates winning after receiving endorsements from far-left groups is usually an indication that their voters do not care if they hold extreme stances – because they choose to ‘vote blue no matter who,’” the Journal added. “Far-left endorsements and platforms are a low-risk high-reward game for groups like DSA, which is seeking to increase its presence as a major political group.”

The three socialist organizations endorsing the far-left candidates promoting their agenda were identified by StopSocialism.com:

“The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) – the largest socialist organization (not a political party) in the United States, [which declares on its] website, ‘We are socialists because we reject an international economic order sustained by private profit, alienated labor, race and gender discrimination, environmental destruction, and brutality and violence in defense of the status quo.’”

“Our Revolution – a nonprofit organization advocating for the policy agenda of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) – a self-described socialist – [and the group] supports socialist policies such as single-payer health care and the Green New Deal as core parts of its agenda.”

“The Progressive Democrats of America – a nonprofit organization founded in 2004 ‘to transform the Democratic Party and our country’ by promoting far-left policies within the Democratic Party and across the nation, [and] it supports – among other policies – a national government-managed health care system, dramatic tax increases, an expansion of government social programs, and energy policies similar to those proposed in the Green New Deal.”

DSA touted its dominance after the election.

“On Election Night, nearly 75% of our nationally endorsed candidates – some in bright red states like MT and TX – won office,” DSA tweeted Nov. 10. “Sixty more endorsed by our chapters won also. As Bernie always told us, ‘when we stand together, there is nothing we cannot accomplish.’”

Still hope?

Despite the socialist shift witnessed last month, conservatives are in a position to stem the socialist tide.

“While it is difficult to know how the dynamic will change in specific state legislatures with socialists holding public office, the House of Representatives will manage to become more of an ideological war zone, but for conservatives who are worried about socialist and progressive legislation, there is some hope,” the Journal noted. “As Democrats will be working with their smallest House majority in over a century, they will be forced to work with Republicans to get anything meaningful accomplished.”

Smoke and mirrors – along with playing on voters’ ignorance regarding their true radical agenda – is a key tactic of socialists striving to take control of America.

“Most items on [socialists’] agenda will either have to be watered down or forgotten about if they want to have any shot at successfully passing them,” the Journal added. “Thankfully, as the far-left increases its power in the Democratic Party, there are plenty of conservatives ready to fight back.”

The socialists’ strategy was witnessed as working in 266 individual races taking place on Election Day in 29 states and Washington, D.C., where six U.S. Senate seats, 60 U.S. House of Representatives seats, and 200 state legislative seats were up for grabs.

“We discovered socialist or progressive candidates won 239 of those races and lost just 24 – three races were still undecided when we put our final analysis,” StopSocialism.com recounted in its report. “If uncontested races are excluded, socialist or far-left progressive candidates won by an average of more than 25 percentage points – indicating clearly socialist and progressive groups targeted during the primaries districts that they knew Democrats would win in the general election.”

—-

