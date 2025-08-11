President Donald Trump is promising new steps to tackle homelessness and crime in Washington, prompting the city’s mayor to voice concerns about the potential use of the National Guard to patrol the streets in the nation’s capital.
Trump wrote in a social media post that he would hold a White House news conference on Monday to discuss his plans to make the District of Columbia “safer and more beautiful than it ever was before.”
“The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY,” Trump wrote Sunday. “We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”
GOOD, Criminals and homeless should not be allowed to disgrace our Capitol.
MORE cops won’t do jack, WHEN THE DA’s, AG’s and judges ARE THE ONES REFUSING TO PUNISH these criminals, time and time again!!
The left keep flipping between objecting to the process and objecting to the result. While they operate thru “any means necessary” to achieve a goal they insist their opponent be limited to means proven to be either ineffective or of outright benefit to the Left’s pet citizens, those whom Democrat policies have rendered permanently disenfranchised…
The Victim Class voting bloc. But they are too whacked to vote so Democrats represent their cause to an empathetic Western culture and secure tax money that the Victim Class will never actually see let alone benefit from.
The fact that President Donald J. Trump, duly elected by a majority of legal United States citizens, is doing something positive, that they can’t leech the life out of, scares much of the poo out of them.
What if it works and thus becomes a model of how to address a problem? A Left Wing created problem. So many “unsolvable” problems have been solved in the past six months. If it keeps up people might notice and demand sanity be reinstated as good policy across the board.