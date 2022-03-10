Another day, another tone-deaf US official sticks his foot in his mouth over the Ukraine war.

US climate czar John Kerry, who had already made cringe-worthy comments at the start of the war, did it again this week — by using Ukraine’s burgeoning refugee crisis to shift the focus back to his cause.

“If you think migration has been a problem in Europe from the Syrian war — or even from what we see now [in Ukraine] — wait until you see 100 million people for whom the entire food production capacity has collapsed,” Kerry said at a Houston energy conference Monday.

The clueless comment from the US’s special presidential envoy on climate change came as around 2 million people have already fled Ukraine amid two weeks of intense Russian bombings and artillery strikes on civilian targets.

— Read more at the NY Post

——————————————————–

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry: "We're already seeing climate refugees around the world. If you think migration has been a problem in Europe in the Syrian war … wait until you see 100 million people for whom the entire food production capacity has collapsed." #CERAWeek pic.twitter.com/JII1YOHWuR — The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2022

——————————————————–

Loosening environmental regulations won’t lower prices. But transforming our economy to run on electric vehicles, powered by clean energy, will mean that no one will have to worry about gas prices. It will mean tyrants like Putin won’t be able to use fossil fuels as a weapon. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 9, 2022

——————————————————–

"We are driven not by politics, not by ideology. We're driven by mathematics and physics, by science. Which tells us, and has been for 35 years or more, what will happen if we don't do X, Y, and Z." — U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry promotes "clean energy" initiatives at #CERAWeek pic.twitter.com/ER4DjV74Hu — The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2022