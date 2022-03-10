Another day, another tone-deaf US official sticks his foot in his mouth over the Ukraine war.

US climate czar John Kerry, who had already made cringe-worthy comments at the start of the war, did it again this week — by using Ukraine’s burgeoning refugee crisis to shift the focus back to his cause.

“If you think migration has been a problem in Europe from the Syrian war — or even from what we see now [in Ukraine] — wait until you see 100 million people for whom the entire food production capacity has collapsed,” Kerry said at a Houston energy conference Monday.

The clueless comment from the US’s special presidential envoy on climate change came as around 2 million people have already fled Ukraine amid two weeks of intense Russian bombings and artillery strikes on civilian targets.

— Read more at the NY Post

——————————————————–

——————————————————–

——————————————————–

Rating: 1.0/5. From 2 votes.
Please wait...