Winsome Sears delivered a patriotic speech after she was projected to become the first woman and woman of color to be elected Virginia’s lieutenant governor.

“I’m telling you that what you are looking at is the American dream,” Sears said during her victory speech.

Sears, a Marine Corps veteran, claimed victory in a speech early Wednesday morning and was met by a crowd chanting, “Winsome! Winsome! Winsome!”

“When I joined the Marine Corps, I was still a Jamaican. But this country had done so much for me, I was willing, willing, to die for this country,” Sears said during her victory speech early Wednesday morning.

She then led the boisterous crowd in a “USA” chant.

Winsome Sears is the new Lt. Gov. of Virginia. Christians, be sure to listen all the way through her speech to the very end.



Winsome Sears is now the first black, female lieutenant governor in the history of Virginia. Democrats would celebrate that but she is a badass, gun toting Republican. pic.twitter.com/lcPXDVTVa5 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) November 3, 2021

Winsome Sears is the first black woman to win statewide office in Virginia. She is also another nail in the coffin of the "assault weapons" ban gun-control activists have been unsuccessfully pursuing in Virginia since 2019. https://t.co/PNNyKcLoMU — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) November 3, 2021

