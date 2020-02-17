Today is Presidents Day, an occasion to reflect upon America’s past commanders-in-chief, but if you’re hoping it might provide a helpful guide in choosing whom you’ll support in the presidential election nine months from now, forget it.
If performance was all that mattered, Donald Trump could run unopposed. Economy? Employment? Immigration enforcement? National security? Trade relations?
He’s been what Scripture describes as that workman who needeth not be ashamed.
Indeed, he’s delivered what he promised, which clearly means nothing at all to his Pavlovian critics whose unchecked loathing has made a mockery of that domestic tranquility our framers envisioned.
America hasn’t been this ruptured since the Vietnam War.
Studying our presidents tells us a lot about ourselves.
While leading us through World War I, Woodrow Wilson publicly acknowledged “praying to God that I may be given the wisdom and prudence to do my duties in the true spirit of this great people.”
Imagine if Trump said that?
While sending American troops off to World War II, Franklin Delano Roosevelt added this inscription to Bibles that had been distributed among them by the Gideons: “As Commander-in-Chief I take pleasure in commending the reading of the Bible to all who serve in the armed forces of the United States. It is a fountain of strength.”
Imagine if Trump tried that?
His detractors are forever trying to link him to lascivious behavior, though their same sensitivities somehow remained intact when Bill Clinton’s tomcatting with Monica Lewinsky became known, thanks to a blue dress she retrieved from her closet. Remember?
And you’d need a Rolodex to recall all of the other femme fatales who populated his entourage.
Yet he remains a darling of the left.
When Trump was surreptitiously taped using bawdy locker room language in an off-the-cuff conversation, those who already reviled him leaped at the chance to label him a lecher.
Their hypocrisy is disheartening.
It’s not their dislike of our 45th president that’s hard to stomach because political popularity has always been subjective.
What’s repulsive is their intellectual dishonesty.
Remember when Barack Obama caused such a stir by going to Cuba and allowing himself to be portrayed as Raul Castro’s buddy, even joining his Cuban counterpart in doing a lighthearted wave at a baseball game in Havana?
But when terrorists attacked Brussels with bombs that killed 32 civilians, American leaders, primarily Republicans, urged him to come home and focus his attention on the mounting international crisis.
Instead, Obama and his wife Michelle were next seen joyously dancing a tango in Argentina.
Can you imagine the outcry here if that had been Trump hoofing on the dance floor with Melania?
We’re better than this, aren’t we?
We sure used to be.
Happy Presidents Day.
___
(c)2020 the Boston Herald
Visit the Boston Herald at www.bostonherald.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
The TRAITORS on the left are less than pigs, in other words less than animals!!!!!!!! The left are lawless, CRIMINAL TRAITOR TRASH!!!!
(“ Indeed, he’s delivered what he promised, which clearly means nothing at all to his Pavlovian critics ….”). But it has provided for a well-needed, long-overdue, reality-check, slap-in-the-face to the hordes of politicians at ALL levels of government who through the ages have stumped on campaign promises that they never intended to pursue, and when taking their oath for the office they just attained, were busily formulating procedures by which they would soon bundle them up like passé campaign fodder …and while whistlin’ dixie, ….kick them down the road like the rusted out can they always were that could never hold water.
Trump has set the bar for keeping one’s word at a height that politicians at all levels should strive to attain. There has been such a vacillation from this vital attribute in politics and that has been a major factor in the distrust of our political system as to our country’s best regards. Finally, a politician worthy of our trust…..
#TrumpMAGA—4moreyears
There’s no comparison between Trump and the rest of the GOP. The difference is greater when comparing Trump to the RINO’s. But comparing Trump to the Dems? Night and day. Trump is a tower of virtue and honesty when compared to the lying traitorous Dems.
Trump is the ONLY TRUE Patriot i can see in the entire fed.. The rest are either flat out traitors (EVERYONE in the DNC and most RINOS) or Faux patriots (the cowards in the gop).
President Trump’s patriotism and love of country are unquestionable.
To compare him to the filth on the Left is absurd.