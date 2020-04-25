MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace floated the theory that a potential “silver lining” to the coronavirus outbreak is that after three years of the Trump presidency this event will finally catch up with him.

“There is something both tragic, and pathetic, and ironic about the fact that it took a, you know, color-blind, gender-blind, you know, state-line-blind virus to sort of have all of the president’s sins from his first three years catch up with him,” Wallace asked her guest, former Ebola czar Ron Klain. “You can’t stand there and lie. You can’t contradict your scientists because they’re the ones that stand at 66 and 68 percent public trust, not you. He’s down at 38 percent. Pence is lower than him.”

“I mean, he needs those people whether he likes what they say or not and I wonder what you think about whether or not there’s some silver lining there, that some of the things that, that we’ve been talking about for three years may be finally catching up with him,? Wallace added.

Klain responded by comparing Obama’s honesty by informing the public of the “bad news” ahead during the Ebola outbreak to Trump’s coronavirus response.

“When President Trump stands up yesterday and says ‘There will not be a second wave,’ he is denying the inevitable,” Klain explained. “If you look at the history of epidemics, there’s always a second wave and a third wave. The idea that there’s a smooth curve up and a smooth curve down is wrong.”

He finished off his criticism of Trump by adding “And so when the disease comes back this fall, will President Trump try to tell us again, ‘No one saw it coming, who could have possibly foreseen that?’ That argument, which is a false argument now, is going to look like a ridiculous argument in the fall when he stood in the briefing room and tried to spar with his own health officials about the scientific indefinability that this virus will be back.”

Wallace who formerly served as President George W. Bush’s communications director maintains that she is still a registered Republican, but makes no bones about the fact that she doesn’t support President Trump.

Don Irvine is CEO of Accuracy in Media.