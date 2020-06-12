You are now leaving the USA as Antifa takes over Seattle! Black Lives Matter and Antifa have moved into a portion of Seattle and named the area CHAZ — the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Is it a leftwing utopia? Not exactly. Not only has rapper Raz Simone been declared the “warlord” of CHAZ, but reports of extortion and other issues are surfacing.
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced President Trump will reveal a plan on police brutality and racism. Trump revealed a portion of the plan on Thursday. Plus, national anthem kneeling is coming back to the NFL.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
Comment by Grizz
Posted in Black Tulsans call Trump rally plan ‘a slap in the face’ Jun 12, 13:09
Comment by freedomfighter
Posted in NFL reportedly willing to work with Colin Kaepernick after committing $250 million to combat ‘systemic racism’ Jun 12, 13:08
Comment by iron biker
Posted in NFL reportedly willing to work with Colin Kaepernick after committing $250 million to combat ‘systemic racism’ Jun 12, 13:07
Comment by russg
Posted in YouTube launches $100M fund to ‘amplify’ black creators’ voices Jun 12, 13:04
Comment by Ron Hood
Posted in Biden makes up election conspiracy theory to scare voters Jun 12, 12:45