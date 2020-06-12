You are now leaving the USA as Antifa takes over Seattle! Black Lives Matter and Antifa have moved into a portion of Seattle and named the area CHAZ — the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone. Is it a leftwing utopia? Not exactly. Not only has rapper Raz Simone been declared the “warlord” of CHAZ, but reports of extortion and other issues are surfacing.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany announced President Trump will reveal a plan on police brutality and racism. Trump revealed a portion of the plan on Thursday. Plus, national anthem kneeling is coming back to the NFL.

