Before the autopsy was even complete following the murder of Gabby Petito, MSNBC’s Joy Reid brings race to the forefront of the tragic mystery.If you aren’t familiar with the story, here’s a summary: Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old Youtuber from Long Island, was on a cross-country road trip with her partner, Brian Laundrie, 23. The couple had originally intended to travel for four months. On September 1, however, Laundrie returned home to Florida without Petito. Her family reported her missing 10 days later. It is critical to note that the couple was having issues and even had an encounter with police due to a domestic dispute. On Sunday, a body matching Petito’s description was found in Wyoming. Amidst all of this, Laundrie is nowhere to be found.
The case blew up across social media platforms, with people across America coming together in efforts to find Laundrie and bring Petito justice.
Instead of using her following to help spread awareness and information, Joy Reid, host of “The Reid Out” on MSNBC decided to spew remarks about Petito’s race, calling the public outcry a symptom of “missing white woman syndrome.”
“If you’ve been watching the news for the past few days, or on Twitter or TikTok, you’re probably familiar with the name Gabby Petito,” Reid said. “The 22-year-old aspiring social media influencer who was reported missing after her fiance returned from their van life excursion without her. On Sunday, human remains believed to be Petito’s were found in a national park in Wyoming. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow to confirm the identity.”
Just wait, it gets worse.
“It goes without saying that no family should ever have to endure that kind of pain. The Petito family certainly deserves answers and justice. But, the way the story has captivated the nation has many wondering, why not the same media attention when people of color go missing? Well, the answer actually has a name: missing white woman syndrome,” Reid said.
It describes the “media and public fascination with missing white women,” she said, “while ignoring cases involving missing people of color.”
Guess George Floyd was “black man killed resisting arrest syndrome” since white men dying in altercations with police are totally ignored. And looting and burning down public and private property to the tune of $2B across the nation with over 30 lives lost was fine on behalf of the black felon but a twitter storm is too much fuss over one innocent white woman. Reid is an example of “black racist brain” syndrome.
I.A.W. U.S. Census & FBI (Table 43a)
Black males make up about 6% of the U.S. population but every year commit ~53% of all the murders and ~55% of all robberies in the U.S… Every year in the U.S. there are ~6,000 African-Americans men, women and children killed and 92% of them were killed by fellow African-Americans.
Where is the outrage from “Black Lives Matter” and prominent members of the African-American community?
How many bodies do you have to step over to get to the one that you think is important only because a White police officer was involved?
But notice how the remaining 8% of murdered blacks bring about a screaming storm of how racist the country is against blacks, even if some of the murdered blacks are killed by Latinos and American Indians. Blacks will call those groups dark whites.
Hey Joy Reid, why doesn’t a racist like you show “outrage” when black children are murdered daily in the inner cities? Joy, you obviously suffer from “missing black woman syndrome”. Joy, how is that for the many “syndromes” you suffer from?
This is Great!
Glad you brought this up, Joy!
We could start that conversation about the under-reported BLACK child murders in Chicago, the Brown child abuse culture coming across the southern border and being flown into the U.S. interior but I’m pretty sure it would be racist!
We could talk about how Black pop culture views women but I know that would be racist.
Anything a White person does or says and a Black person disagrees with is “Racist” to these racist negroes.
Leave it to a Liberal racist to take a White family’s pain over the loss of their daughter and try and turn it into a grandstanding event to point out the supposed disparities in media coverage when “people of color” go missing. You are taking excessive liberties with your assumptions, Ms Reid.
It is my belief that Gabby would still be alive today had she shown Mr Laundrie the door and sent him on his merry way. How these two became engaged to be married amazes me—I have read nothing good about him. I do not understand why she allowed herself to be controlled by this guy, but he had a lot of people fooled—unfortunately, he had her fooled the most. I hope they find his sorry a** and I hope he pays dearly for the way he treated her and for what he ultimately did to her.
Maybe you’ve found your niche, Ms Reid—maybe you can lend a voice to all of the people of color who go missing and don’t get their deserved media attention.
I agree with you. Brian Laundrie was a man with anger issues, that he apparently had trouble controlling. It is very sad that he chose to murder the person he was SUPPOSED to love ! If Gabby had seen this side of him BEFORE they went on that ill-fated trip, she would probably be alive today. In regard to Joy Reid, she is a Black Racist with very little intelligence, masquerading as a REAL Journalist !
If you looked up “racist” in the dictionary, you’d see her clock-stopping, Halloween-looking face next to the definition.
Ok, I’m going to take a big leap here. I think Joy has a point but she isn’t bright enough to get it right. I don’t think it’s all white people that the media favors, I think it’s blondes. I have nothing to prove this but it is my conviction that the media pays more attention to an attractive young blonde that goes missing than they do to an attractive young brunette. Your thoughts?
Btw, I don’t hate blondes.
When it comes to white women you may have a point. BTW, my wife is a brunette.
She is the racist! This is a case of the pot calling the kettle black!
Joy has a huge (although shrinking) audience that she can appeal to every night to speak for the forgotten or ignored women of color-black and brown, who go missing without any other media concern. Like the above Max Daddy, I wonder why she hasn’t stood up for the kidnapped, the murdered, the sex slaved women and children of color. Men on Newsmax show the names of the children slaughtered in US cities. If she would, at least do that or even mention the forgotten that have disappeared into sex slavery, something more might be done about it.
Trump freed sex slaves, locked up their captors and deported even more. He closed the Border to this practice, Biden Regime, Joy’s biggest Love, opened it all up again-the sewer of the forgotten, murdered and missing.