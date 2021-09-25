Before the autopsy was even complete following the murder of Gabby Petito, MSNBC’s Joy Reid brings race to the forefront of the tragic mystery.

If you aren’t familiar with the story, here’s a summary: Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old Youtuber from Long Island, was on a cross-country road trip with her partner, Brian Laundrie, 23. The couple had originally intended to travel for four months. On September 1, however, Laundrie returned home to Florida without Petito. Her family reported her missing 10 days later. It is critical to note that the couple was having issues and even had an encounter with police due to a domestic dispute. On Sunday, a body matching Petito’s description was found in Wyoming. Amidst all of this, Laundrie is nowhere to be found.

The case blew up across social media platforms, with people across America coming together in efforts to find Laundrie and bring Petito justice.

Instead of using her following to help spread awareness and information, Joy Reid, host of “The Reid Out” on MSNBC decided to spew remarks about Petito’s race, calling the public outcry a symptom of “missing white woman syndrome.”

“If you’ve been watching the news for the past few days, or on Twitter or TikTok, you’re probably familiar with the name Gabby Petito,” Reid said. “The 22-year-old aspiring social media influencer who was reported missing after her fiance returned from their van life excursion without her. On Sunday, human remains believed to be Petito’s were found in a national park in Wyoming. An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow to confirm the identity.”

Just wait, it gets worse.

“It goes without saying that no family should ever have to endure that kind of pain. The Petito family certainly deserves answers and justice. But, the way the story has captivated the nation has many wondering, why not the same media attention when people of color go missing? Well, the answer actually has a name: missing white woman syndrome,” Reid said.

It describes the “media and public fascination with missing white women,” she said, “while ignoring cases involving missing people of color.”

