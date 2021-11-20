White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that businesses should ignore the federal court order that halted Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Despite the court order and OSHA’s statement that it would not enforce the mandate, Psaki said the best thing to do is follow the government.
Joe Biden’s covid vaccine mandate and other vaccine restrictions will certainly be ruled unconstitutional, but what happens until then? Can the federal government tell businesses what to do?
Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats pass the massive social spending bill. Plus, Beto O’Rourke is running again for public office.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The court should issue a bench warrant, charge her with contempt of court, and throw her skanky *** in jail. Fine her 1.75 trillion dollars, and leave her in jail until it is paid in full.
Guess where the 1.75 trillion dollar figure came from.
BS… Horse Puckey! “Let’s go Brandon”!!!
This traitorous, dishonorable, dishonest, immoral, socialist Democrat Party ruled government has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
Dang now we have a “Let’s Go Brandon, disgraceful puppet president Joe Biden’s representative telling people to ignore the federal court order. This traitorous puppet president does NOT enforce our Laws, our U.S. Constitution and now telling people to ignore the federal court order.
This traitorous puppet president F. Joe Biden and the socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!!
They would similarly seek THE PEOPLE to ignore the “Not Guilty on All Counts” Rittenhouse verdict and begin following Beto to your house to collect all your guns. They refuse to admit that THEY THEMSLEVES were the very reason our Founders secured our rights to bear arms, which to a dim witted DOuble speak Democrat like Psaki just means your right to wear short sleeve shirts, but nothing about guns or rights to defend yourself from government oppression by those who themselves ignore and refuse to enforce the laws of the land, legally voted in by the Representatives of THE PEOPLE.
In his comments on the Rittenhouse case, Biden said Americans should respect the jury’s decision. But we can’t accept the court’s decision regarding Joe’s vaccine mandates because it isn’t favorable to Mr Biden.
It isn’t law a la carte here, Joe—we have a Constitution—which you ceremoniously swore to uphold and protect and we have a legal system through which laws are enacted and enforced. You can even ask Mrs Pelosi—she says no one is above the law.
” Psaki said the best thing to do is follow the government.”. Yep Jen, we should follow the Biden dictatorship into communism, because we are all part of the propaganda / Pravda called “equity”.
Looks like Jen has shown the executive branch is going full blown totalitarian, removing the judiciary as a co-equal branch of government. Things need to change big time.
Right, Jen… we should just follow the directives of an insane president who doesn’t know what day of the week it is, let alone anything about Covid.
This demonstrates the very essence of the deomocrat leadership; “just shut up and do as we say since we know best”. Actually, you are desperate to maintain control and need Covid to do it. You have lost the trust of Americans when it comes to Covid. This blind acquiescence you’re hoping for is not gonna happen.
Corporations are themselves totalitarian organizations. OF COURSE they don’t mostly mind mandates. As the late George Carling said.. they only want OBEIDIENT WORKERS, and sure ’nuff don’t want to oppose the freakin’ government .. COWARDS.