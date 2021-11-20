White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that businesses should ignore the federal court order that halted Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Despite the court order and OSHA’s statement that it would not enforce the mandate, Psaki said the best thing to do is follow the government.

Joe Biden’s covid vaccine mandate and other vaccine restrictions will certainly be ruled unconstitutional, but what happens until then? Can the federal government tell businesses what to do?

Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats pass the massive social spending bill. Plus, Beto O’Rourke is running again for public office.

Check out today's show for all the details.

