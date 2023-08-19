The Maui wildfires are a glaring example of the failures of Democrat control. From Joe Biden on down, leftwing officials put marxist ideology ahead of actual public service. The results are that Joe Biden went on vacation, and the people of Maui are suffering.

Biden continues to ignore the situation and refuses to make a public statement. He just stares off into space when asked a question. This is not leadership.

The economy continues to struggle under Bidenomics. Plus, GOP presidential hopefuls prepare for next week’s debate.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel