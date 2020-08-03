“Republican” Mitt Romney sided with the Democrats over the concept of mass mail in voting for the November elections. Despite the evidence, Romney took issue with President Trump’s “voter fraud” tweet and said the November elections should not be delayed. Can’t Romney see what the Democrats are doing?
The Democrats praise rioters and looters from the Black Lives Matter movement, where sometimes thousands are gathered together, but say that it’s too dangerous to vote in person. If social distancing works for restaurants and grocery stores for Covid 19, it can certainly work for voting.
CNN takes heat for a bizarre cancer screening promotion. Plus, are viewers tuning in to watch the ultra woke NBA?
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Never let the facts muddle their minds in the Socialist Democrat Congress and that includes Mitt Romney.
I would like for the president to go on the attack against these communist sympathizers, if not all out communists. “Attack, attack, attack. Keep the other side busy.” General George S. Patton
He shouldn’t legally be allowed to call himself a Republican.
Romney is just supporting fraud , by supporting mail in ballots. Everyone knows.
Just how do you think Romney got elected in all mail in voting Utah. The latter day Saints control everything, apparently including the Post Office. Given the choice between a Romney Latter Day Saint and a Present Day democrat, Mitt doesn’t leave much room for difference. In his case the past is prologue.
Anything he is for I am against.
We need to sell Utah to Mexico and be done with that pathetic excuse for a “state”. Fifty cents an acre would be a fare price, but add this requirement: Mexico appoints Romney to be their ambassador to Venezuela – for LIFE.
Why doesn’t the head official of the republican party kick romney out of the republican party? The republicans cannot count on that turncoat for anything! Trump even helped the idiot get elected!
He needs to put up or shut up and leave the party!
Romney is NOT a RINO; he’s a JACKASS!
With, or maybe because of, the facts staring them in the face, they keep pushing mail-in ballots. Even discounting how easy it would be to cheat and vote-harvest with mail in ballots, just MAILING them is a huge problem. CBS did a test mailing, just to see what would happen with votes being returned by mail. Of the couple of hundred they mailed, 21% showed up late, in other words would not be counted, and 3% never showed up at all – were lost in the mail. And elections have been won or lost on less than 3% of the vote.
Let us not forget the PROOF that there’s no increased risk of a COVID-19 spike with in-person voting: Wisconsin (Democrats) were SURE there was going to be a spike in COVID-19 cases after THEIR primary election.
Well, several weeks later (the incubation period for COVID-19) and NO increase in COVID-19 cases.
Therefore, we now KNOW that in-person voting is NOT a recipe for the massive spreading of COVID-19.
The only reason, then, is the Democrats on-going efforts to CHEAT!
Isn’t it LUDICROUS to hear Democrats asserting that Trump cheated in 2016, AND that he wants to cheat in 2020? But it is THEY who want to CHEAT by having fraud prone mail-in ballots (despite the U.S. Postal Service saying that they can’t handle the extra volume mail-in ballots would present)!
You realize that New York’s Mail-In ballots took over a MONTH for their mail-in ballots to be delivered/counted!
So, we’re get a new President for CHRISTMAS or New Years’ Day?
There’s NO GUARANTEE that ALL ballots can be delivered/dallied by inauguration day!
So WHO becomes President, if the votes haven’t been delivered/counted by January 20? Nancy Pelosi? Even MORE reason to BAN mail-in ballots!
In case you missed it earlier, Mitt Romney is a Democrat. Oh sure, he claims to be a Republican but that is a lie.
“If it walks like a duck…”
“If it votes like a Democrat…it’s a RINO merely pretending to be a Republican.”
I’m tiring of Mutt’s antics. He’s nothing more than a little child having a tantrum, who needs to be slapped down.