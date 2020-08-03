“Republican” Mitt Romney sided with the Democrats over the concept of mass mail in voting for the November elections. Despite the evidence, Romney took issue with President Trump’s “voter fraud” tweet and said the November elections should not be delayed. Can’t Romney see what the Democrats are doing?

The Democrats praise rioters and looters from the Black Lives Matter movement, where sometimes thousands are gathered together, but say that it’s too dangerous to vote in person. If social distancing works for restaurants and grocery stores for Covid 19, it can certainly work for voting.

CNN takes heat for a bizarre cancer screening promotion. Plus, are viewers tuning in to watch the ultra woke NBA?

Check out today’s show for all the details.

