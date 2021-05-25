A man who police say spewed anti-Semitic slurs and left human feces outside a Hallandale Beach synagogue is in custody.

Hallandale Beach police say Jeffrey Fleming, 39, was arrested Monday and charged with stalking with an enhancing charge for a hate crime and for littering human waste.

According to police, Fleming targeted the Chabad of South Broward, 1295 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., over a span of three days.

This attack is part of a recent “surge” in anti-Semitic incidents in Florida brought on by the tensions in the Middle East, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

“The escalating incidents against the Jewish community are terrifying,” the ADL said in a statement Sunday. “We have seen despicable anti-Semitic rhetoric and incitement of anti-Israel rallies, and we know that words have impact.”

Last Tuesday, four men in an SUV began hurling anti-Semitic slurs and garbage at a New Jersey family walking in Bal Harbour. Police are still looking for the offenders.

South Florida has seen several other incidents in recent months. In early May, a group of people drew swastikas and anti-Semitic slurs on a van in Coconut Grove. The group, which was also seen in Dania Beach, was part of a small hate group — the Herald is not publishing its name because the group’s goal is publicity.

In a recent ADL audit, Florida ranked fourth nationwide in anti-Semitic incidents with 127 in 2020.

Hallandale Beach arrest

Police were called to the around synagogue 3:30 p.m. Friday. A woman told police a man wearing all white and riding an electric bicycle dumped a large bag of human feces on the sidewalk, according to the department. The man, police said, also shouted “Jews should die.”

Chabad Rabbi Mordy Feiner told police he had seen the same man at about 12:30 p.m. — spitting on a Menorah in the parking lot. Feiner told authorities the man shouted anti-Semitic remarks.

On Monday, police said statements, video and other investigative leads, led them to Fleming.

As of Monday night, Fleming’s name was not listed in jail records. He will likely face a judge for his first appearance Tuesday.

___

(c)2021 Miami Herald

Visit Miami Herald at www.miamiherald.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.