A federal law that protects firearms manufacturers from lawsuits is unconstitutional and so cannot block a Pennsylvania family from suing an iconic gun maker over the shooting death of their teenage son, a state appeals court panel has ruled.
That decision, handed down by the Superior Court, is most certain to be appealed to the state’s Supreme Court and could become fodder for a federal court fight.
The Brady Campaign, a nationwide group that advocates against gun violence, called the decision “a victory for gun rights victims” and said the Superior Court is the first appeals court in the U.S. to find the Protection of the Lawful Commerce in Arms Act unconstitutional.
The ruling, outlined in an opinion by Judge Deborah Kunselman, marks at least a temporary win for Mark and Leah Gustafson who are suing Springfield Inc. over the March 2016 shooting death of their 13-year-old son James in Westmoreland County.
James, also known as J.R., was killed when a 14-year-old friend fired a semiautomatic pistol made by Springfield after mistakenly believing it was unloaded. The other teen had removed the ammunition clip from the gun, but a bullet remained in the firing chamber. In their suit, the Gustafsons claimed there were no adequate warnings on the pistol to inform the other boy that it might still be loaded even after the clip was removed.
The 14-year-old later pleaded guilty in juvenile court to a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
The constitutionality of the federal law came into play when Springfield invoked it to try to sink the Gustafson suit. The case was appealed to Kunsleman’s court after a Westmoreland County judge ruled that the Arms Act did bar the family’s suit.
In concluding otherwise, Kunselman found the Arms Act violates the U.S. Constitution by usurping a power that rightly rests with each individual state. She wrote that in passing the act “Congress…undoubtedly undertook a radical reformation of the traditional state-federal balance” that amounts to “federal overreach.”
“The constitutional safeguards that override the PLCAA are the structural pillars of American government. These principles ensure that local matters remain under the local authority of the states, and they prevent the federal government from becoming all powerful,” Kunselman wrote. “Congressional tort-reform bills, like the PLCAA, have no place within that system; tort law and statutes reforming it are an exercise of police power reserved to the states under the 10th Amendment.”
She sent the Gustafson suit back to the county court for further action. While the Superior Court ruling keeps that case alive, it does no guarantee the couple will win if their suit goes before a jury.
Still, Jonathan Lowy, the lawyer for the Gustafsons and a vice president of the Brady Campaign, said the state court’s ruling, guarantees that “gun makers and sellers are no longer immune from the consequences of their unreasonable, irresponsible actions that lead to injury and death.”
“This historic victory takes us a giant stride closer to ensuring that victims of gun violence can hold the companies that profit from the pain of the American people accountable,” said campaign President Kris Brown.
I feel the pain of these parents. But, it appears to me that a household did not secure their guns properly. On a side note, it is a magazine and not a clip.
This is why firearms safety training should be compulsory in every elementary school starting in kindergarten. If parents are so stupid as to leave a firearm where a kid has access to it, the school should teach them to consider every firearm loaded until they have personally opened the action and inspected the chamber. Next, you NEVER point a firearm at anything you don’t intend to shoot. Lifesaving training could replace “DIVERSITY” education.
No, what you really want is to take down the manufacturers of guns, thereby using a backdoor method of eliminating the Second Amendment of the Right to Bear Arms, thereby eliminating any way for the American to protect themselves from criminals and mainly a tyrannical government, which will be tyrannical government, if the left ever ascends office. They will have their body guards and we will have nothing to protect us from them. God, the Constitution, the president is all that stands us and the tyrants like Whitmer, Pritzker, Waters, Omar, Talaib, AOC, Presley, Schumer, Pelosi, Schiff et al. If these leftists ascend power, they will wield it as never before. The lockdowns, house arrests will be child’s play compared to what they have in mind for the American people.
Sorry Mr. Brady was shot, but that possibility went with the job. Mrs. Brady was wrong then and the Brady law is wrong now. I remember well the case.
Goes right along with having to tell you a hot cup of coffee is hot. Too many liberal judges that reward stupidity, but don’t allow legitimate claims. We need to have a fundamental change in our judicial system back to a conservative view point.
“a victory for gun rights victims”
Stop right there.
That kid wasn’t a victim of gun rights. He was the victim of a stupid kid who didn’t know how to tell if a gun was loaded and therefore had no right handling it. The 2nd Amendment didn’t kill the kid, not even by extension. The parents who raised their son wrong killed the kid.
You want common sense gun control? It’s simple. There are two rules.
1. Never point at anything you don’t intend to shoot.
2. Never shoot at anything you don’t intend to kill.
When kid 1 pointed at kid 2, he intended to kill him. Had the parents taught him these two simple rules, he wouldn’t be arrested and the other kid wouldn’t be dead.
LibTard Insanity!!! This IDIOCY is like allowing someone to sue General Motors because a drunk driver drove his Impala into a car, killing the innocent motorist. There is no limit to the depth of depravity the Left Wingnuts will descend to accomplish their goals. There are WAY too many examples to cite, but just think back to what they attempted to do to our duly elected President, and their criminal actions during the Justice Kavanaugh confirmation hearings? They are Vile Disgusting Poor Excuse for Human Beings.