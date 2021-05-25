US President Joe Biden appeared before the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to announce a doubling of funds for the agency to tackle extreme weather disasters. But footage from the briefing at FEMA headquarters saw the president add to his long list of gaffes as he appeared to get lost in his notes and continued to speak despite not making much sense. Watchers online ridiculed the president calling him “an embarrassment” as the accident-prone head of state continues to make public gaffes.

Mr Biden’s statement was met with blank stares from FEMA officials as he attempted to hurdle through the speech.

Biden drops his most inspiring line yet at a FEMA roundtable: “But, uh, there’s, you know, there’s to be, you know, beginning, uh, this effort for 2021 is, uh…”pic.twitter.com/MZ3lsH0r9i — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 24, 2021

