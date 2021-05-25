US President Joe Biden appeared before the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to announce a doubling of funds for the agency to tackle extreme weather disasters. But footage from the briefing at FEMA headquarters saw the president add to his long list of gaffes as he appeared to get lost in his notes and continued to speak despite not making much sense. Watchers online ridiculed the president calling him “an embarrassment” as the accident-prone head of state continues to make public gaffes.
Mr Biden’s statement was met with blank stares from FEMA officials as he attempted to hurdle through the speech.
But first, hear it for yourself.
Biden drops his most inspiring line yet at a FEMA roundtable:
“But, uh, there’s, you know, there’s to be, you know, beginning, uh, this effort for 2021 is, uh…”pic.twitter.com/MZ3lsH0r9i
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 24, 2021
Now that you’ve heard it what do you think?
Bidemented babbles while Dems and their Deep State calculate how soon he can “die in his sleep” to usher in the first **** POTUS.
Well, uh, thanks Joe for, uh, giving us yet more confirmation of your, uh, inability to be President of this country.
Our enemies are probably rolling on the floor in laughter, while we are faced with the results of a stolen election with a clown as sitting President. So, Dems, do you think this is some kind of joke?
Okay, seriously…I have to ask…did ANYONE with an IQ above room temperature actually vote for this buffoon? Can you even imagine what the liberal media would be doing, the stories they’d run, if this idiot was a Conservative?
There is no way this bumbling, senile pedo won the election, he is NOT the President, and I would be stunned if this clown can even find the floor he’s standing on without help.
and this man is going to have a one on one with Putin? god help us!
People voted for a Marxist, with dementia. What kind of citizens are being turned out in the public indoctrination centers? Answer: The “useful idiots” of Lenin.
This is embarrassing.
No wonder other world leaders and terrorist organizations are feeling comfortable doing whatever they want. It isn’t like the USA has a strong, outspoken, coherent leader.