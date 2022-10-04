The girls on a high school girls’ volleyball team are being barred from using their own locker room, because they are upset that a boy is being allowed to use it too. The boy can use the girls’ locker room, but the girls can’t. How’s that for leftwing logic?

This boy can say that he’s a girl, but that doesn’t make it a fact. Boys should not be on girls’ sports teams or in girls’ locker rooms. It seems like common snese, but for those on the left, it’s all about pushing an ideology that certainly does not follow the science.

Crime is skyrocketing across the country under Democrat leadership. Plus, Google is targeting conservatives yet again, this time, by sending Republican emails to spam.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

