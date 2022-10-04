The girls on a high school girls’ volleyball team are being barred from using their own locker room, because they are upset that a boy is being allowed to use it too. The boy can use the girls’ locker room, but the girls can’t. How’s that for leftwing logic?
This boy can say that he’s a girl, but that doesn’t make it a fact. Boys should not be on girls’ sports teams or in girls’ locker rooms. It seems like common snese, but for those on the left, it’s all about pushing an ideology that certainly does not follow the science.
Crime is skyrocketing across the country under Democrat leadership. Plus, Google is targeting conservatives yet again, this time, by sending Republican emails to spam.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
The boy is stupid enough. but the adults aren’t to be outdone are they?
Insanity.
His DNA is XY, he is and always will be a male. He can identify as a grapefruit but that doesn’t make him a grapefruit. Shame on the “administration” for this “school”. This is shameful, despicable, repugnant behavior on their part.
“This boy can say that he’s a girl, but that doesn’t make it a fact. Boys should not be on girls’ sports teams or in girls’ locker rooms. It seems like common sense, but for those on the left (Democrats), it’s all about pushing an ideology that certainly does not follow the science.”
To the ruling Democrats and their disciples, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, if the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them.
Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time.
NOTHING that the treasonous, destructive, demonic Democrat Party cult can be trusted as truthful.
To Democrats – their truth is just a matter of their distorted opinions.
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.