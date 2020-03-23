Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez goes unchecked by CNN as she continues to bash President Trump over a “virus hoax” statement that never actually occurred. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pleads to have President Trump taken off the air, and the Senate hits a stand still on the new stimulus package. All that and more on today’s show!

While appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” program with host Jake Tapper on Sunday, AOC repeated the debunked claim that President Trump said the coronavirus was a “hoax.” Tapper admitted the statement was false, but he gave AOC a pass. This is journalism?

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is frustrated with the way President Trump’s press conferences are going. She’s so upset that she says the media should not broadcast the press conferences at all. I’m sure she’d just love for leftwing media to be the only source of information for the American people.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

