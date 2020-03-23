Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez goes unchecked by CNN as she continues to bash President Trump over a “virus hoax” statement that never actually occurred. MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow pleads to have President Trump taken off the air, and the Senate hits a stand still on the new stimulus package. All that and more on today’s show!
While appearing on CNN’s “State of the Union” program with host Jake Tapper on Sunday, AOC repeated the debunked claim that President Trump said the coronavirus was a “hoax.” Tapper admitted the statement was false, but he gave AOC a pass. This is journalism?
MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow is frustrated with the way President Trump’s press conferences are going. She’s so upset that she says the media should not broadcast the press conferences at all. I’m sure she’d just love for leftwing media to be the only source of information for the American people.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Well AOC in her ivory tower needs to get down off her green new deal and take a good look around America. Our town is shut down because of the virus and it continues to grow here, just in my town alone. I talked the other day with three black men and women and was trying to help them find some food in the grocery store. Shelves are empty for the most part. I was only able to get a can of green beans, but no eggs, no cheese, no laundry products, no biscuits, no meat etc. I then told these fine people that this is what socialism looks like and then told them that we all can thank the two Bush administrtions, Barack Obama administration and the Clinton administration for this and their NAFTA and globalist ideas. They all agreed and were going to vote for Trump They really appreciated the president and all that he is trying to do for America.
Oh and by the way, these fine people did not know that 95% of our pharmaceuticals comes from China.
Thanks but no thanks to the Bush, Obama and Clinton administrations and a good many in Congress, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Coons, AOC, Fienstein aka as the insider trading woman. Now this feminist hides behind her husband, blaming him.
God bless all of you out there who read this and I pray that you are all alright during this virus. Take care.
