Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is out of the race for the GOP presidential nomination. Following a second place finish in Iowa, DeSantis threw is support behind former President Trump. Will Nikki Haley be next?

Despite a massive effort in Iowa, DeSantis still fell thirty points short of Trump in the election results. Trump now seems unstoppable, but will this deter the “never Trump” crowd from pouring more money into the Haley campaign?

Nikki Haley campaigns in New Hampshire. Plus, the World Economic Forum showcases the leftwing elite at their worst.

