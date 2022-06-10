Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack.
Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican voters say they would cast a ballot to reelect Cheney in the 2022 midterms, according to a new poll from Fabrizio, Lee & Associates survey and consulting firm.
The survey of 400 likely Republican primary voters in the deep red state shows that 56 percent would vote for Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman over the incumbent if the election were held today.
It’s bad enough that families can barely feed themselves due to inflation, the formula shortage has left families in Wyoming and across the country in crisis. This should never have happened. Biden ignored the warnings and now innocent children are facing the repercussions. pic.twitter.com/s2efMMwfUx
— Harriet Hageman – Text WYOMING to 90103 (@HagemanforWY) June 10, 2022
Washington elites like Liz have taken over Wyoming for far too long. It’s time we have a REAL conservative voice representing Wyoming. As your Congresswoman, I will fight to take our great state back from big government. pic.twitter.com/tpXbEvIpfd
— Harriet Hageman – Text WYOMING to 90103 (@HagemanforWY) June 9, 2022
EXCITING NEWS!! #HarrietHageman LEADS #Republican race for Governor in the largest online poll two days before Primary!! https://t.co/pGtFPZpTaV #HagemanForGovernor pic.twitter.com/THeCCxLHUW
— Harriet Hageman (@harriethageman) August 20, 2018
This is because Liz Cheney is a disgraceful, hateful, dishonorable RINO Democrat.
I personally am pleased that the voters in Wyoming see that Liz Cheney is disgraceful.
Make that headline read “Hagman ahead in the polls over Hag Woman.
Only 28? I’m in Wyoming and Liz has the entire state lit up after her performance about the Jan 6th event. Most people here are furious over this. They say they don’t like Hageman but will vote for her just to get rid of Liz.
As for me, I nominate Liz Cheney for the Al Capone award for excellence in public service. Her bs along with others in the tv production are so deep I had to drag my fishing waders out of the basement.
Go WYO! Power River, let’r buck!
This gives me hope.. BUT I still want to see the actual vote!
Terrific News !!!!!
Liz is too busy saving our democracy from the likes of the Jan 6th “insurrectionists”.
More like, putting the final nail in our democracy’s coffin.
Once Cheney acquired rectal cranial inversion, it was all over. There is no coming back from it, it only gets worse as can be seen in her daily decisions.
Nickname Liz is obviously short for Lizard, not Elizabeth.
Don’t worry Liz, They will arrest your opponent.
DON”T give them any ideas.