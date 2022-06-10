Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack.

Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican voters say they would cast a ballot to reelect Cheney in the 2022 midterms, according to a new poll from Fabrizio, Lee & Associates survey and consulting firm.

The survey of 400 likely Republican primary voters in the deep red state shows that 56 percent would vote for Trump-backed candidate Harriet Hageman over the incumbent if the election were held today.

It’s bad enough that families can barely feed themselves due to inflation, the formula shortage has left families in Wyoming and across the country in crisis. This should never have happened. Biden ignored the warnings and now innocent children are facing the repercussions. pic.twitter.com/s2efMMwfUx — Harriet Hageman – Text WYOMING to 90103 (@HagemanforWY) June 10, 2022

Washington elites like Liz have taken over Wyoming for far too long. It’s time we have a REAL conservative voice representing Wyoming. As your Congresswoman, I will fight to take our great state back from big government. pic.twitter.com/tpXbEvIpfd — Harriet Hageman – Text WYOMING to 90103 (@HagemanforWY) June 9, 2022