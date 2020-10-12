Police declared a riot in downtown Portland on Sunday night after a large group of demonstrators marched through the South Park Blocks, toppling statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt and breaking windows.

The statue in that area is of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback. According to the city of Portland’s website, “the statue entitled Theodore Roosevelt – Rough Rider portrays the colonel in the actual uniform and accoutrements he wore in his famous ascent of San Juan Hill during the Spanish-American War.”

Report form KGW8 News.

No votes yet.
Please wait...