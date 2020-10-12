Police declared a riot in downtown Portland on Sunday night after a large group of demonstrators marched through the South Park Blocks, toppling statues of Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt and breaking windows.
The statue in that area is of Theodore Roosevelt on horseback. According to the city of Portland’s website, “the statue entitled Theodore Roosevelt – Rough Rider portrays the colonel in the actual uniform and accoutrements he wore in his famous ascent of San Juan Hill during the Spanish-American War.”
Report form KGW8 News.
Remember when they started tearing down statues & Trump warned that they’d eventually come for Lincoln & Washington & everybody laughed… https://t.co/cmBZTIwQNl
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) October 12, 2020
Antifa rioters smashed up the @Portland_State University police office. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/DaBtZKemzJ
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020
Antifa rioters smashed up the Oregon Historical Society tonight in downtown Portland in addition to destroying statues of Lincoln & Roosevelt. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/KwOdQbYggA
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020
#Antifa black bloc rioters cheer and celebrate the mass vandalism and destruction in downtown Portland tonight. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/OwD0SxHCxj
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 12, 2020
