California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have entered into a partnership to fight climate change at the Summit of the Americas.

Newsom and Trudeau signed a memorandum of cooperation Thursday during a press conference at the California Science Center in Los Angeles that outlines shared objectives of the partnership on emissions reduction, nature protection, zero-emission vehicles, climate adaption and circular economy.

“We can’t fight the climate crisis on our own — we need to work together with partners all across the globe to achieve humanity’s most important task: saving our planet,” Newsom said. “This partnership with Canada is a vital step on California’s path to a cleaner, greener future and is the latest expression of our shared values.”

The objectives of the partnership include collaborating on their zero-emission transport goals, such as having all new light-duty vehicle sales by 2035 be electric, reducing overall emissions and eliminating emissions from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles and off-road engines.

Promoting the use of clean technologies as well as sharing information, lessons learned and best practices on a slew of areas from climate adaptation to plastic reductions are also outlined as objectives of the agreement, and they will also cooperate in the sectors of clean transportation and technology, biodiversity conservation, climate change adaptation and others.

The two sides also agreed to co-host an expert roundtable during U.N. Climate Week in September on forest resilience and wildfires, issues both Canada and California face.

Trudeau told the crowd Canadians have watched as Californias struggle with wildfires and drought but said that many north of the border suffer from the same issues caused by climate change.

“We’ve seen extreme weather events across the country and we know that, yes, there’s a lot we can in Canada, but Canada alone cannot solve this problem for Canadians — we need to work with everyone to solve the problems of the world,” he said.

The MOC follows similar partnerships that California has recently inked with New Zealand, Japan and China.

