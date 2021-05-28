Hunter Biden’s damaged laptop that was left behind at a Delaware repair shop keeps revealing family secrets: Emails from 2015 suggest then-Vice President Joe Biden attended a dinner that was attended by a who’s who of powerful business people and politicians from Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan – and even came with a cover story.

The New York Post, which published an exclusive pre-Election Day story last year describing the laptop contents, is reporting this week that Hunter Biden arranged a 14-person dinner at exclusive Washington, D.C. restaurant Café Milano where his father was expected to attend.

“Dad will be there but keep that between us for now. Thanks,” Hunter writes in an email exchange with another person, Michael Karloutsos, on the guest list.

“Everything is between us. All good!,” Karloutsos replies. “I know you mentioned your dad would probably join the dinner as well.”

It is unclear if the Vice President of the United States attended the dinner as his son planned and the the emails suggest, but the premise of the Post’s story is that Joe Biden has claimed he was never personally involved in his son’s business dealings, which include shaking hands with shady, nefarious partners for multi-million dollar deals around the world.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden told reporters on the campaign trail in 2019, USA Today reported at the time.

Hunter Biden, however, told The New York Post he discussed his questionable board of directors seat at gas company Burisma in a conversation in December 2015, USA Today noted, citing that article.

Responding to the latest controversy, longtime conservative activist Gary Bauer says nobody who is being honest believes the powerful father and deal-making son never discussed business deals in private.

“It doesn’t pass the straight face test,” Bauer, a veteran of D.C. politics going back to Ronald Reagan, says.

According to the Post’s story, a post-dinner email from a Burisma executive thanked Hunter for “inviting me to DC and giving [me] an opportunity to meet your father…”

Hunter Biden was sitting on the Burisma board at the time and drawing a monthly salary of approximately $83,000.

The guest list included a Russian billionaire and her husband, the former mayor of Moscow; the chairman of the largest bank in Kazakhstan; and representatives from the World Food Program USA, a D.C.-based non-profit that is affiliated with the United Nations.

In an email to Karloutsos, Hunter Biden blatantly suggests the “reason for the dinner is ostensibly to discuss food security,” a reference to the WFP USA dinner guests.

“What a fantastic and productive evening – thank you!” reads an email from Rick Leach, who founded the non-profit in 1997 but stepped down in 2019.

While it appeared Hunter Biden used the topic of world hunger to gather at the upscale Café Milano, the umbrella U.N. World Food Program has been plagued with corruption, theft, and most recently female UN workers documenting rape and sexual assaults.

