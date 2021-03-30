This past Thursday, President Joe Biden held the first press conference of his young presidency. There was a good deal of anticipation surrounding the presser since he had waited longer than any of his predecessors who held the office during the past 100 years to hold a formal, solo news conference. While I’m not always a fan of these events, I stopped my day to see what he would say and how he would say it.
Are the White House staff members and advisors who are handling President Biden cowards or manipulators?
My observations? Clearly, he was scripted. Clearly, he was struggling to hold his place and his thoughts. Clearly, the event was designed to minimize any sort of spontaneous interactions, follow-up questions, and the extemporaneous give-and-take exchanges that Americans are accustomed to between the press and presidents-a tradition dating back to those famous encounters between President Ronald Reagan and ABC News’ Sam Donaldson.
By the end of the event, there could be no doubt we were watching something that was more akin to a staged theatrical production than Thursday Afternoon at the Improv.
That much was clear to me. Here is what wasn’t: Are the White House staff members and advisors handling President Biden cowards or manipulators? If they are cowards, they are afraid of what will happen if they let the President stand up and face an adversarial press and the American citizens without providing him protection. If they are manipulative, it means they know what will happen if they leave him out there on his own, and they are trying to make sure the American citizens don’t find out for themselves.
Either way, we have a serious problem. Joe Biden has been elected to lead one of the two most powerful nations on earth (as we no longer get to say “most powerful”-China has created a strong argument as to ranking). This doesn’t just mean he has been given control over our nuclear arsenal. In a time where we have sadly permitted the existence of a sort of imperial presidency, where those who hold that office exercise a great deal of authority through the use of non-legislative executive orders, the President has now taken control over almost every aspect of our daily lives.
In the short time he has occupied the Oval Office, President Biden has signed executive orders that range from limiting our nation’s energy supply, to allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports, to changing the way we approach people attempting to enter our country illegally. That is just a partial list of “his” agenda, an agenda being given the force of law through simple decree. (I put the word his in quotations because I am wondering, after watching Biden perform on Thursday, is there actually a “his” or is it a “theirs” when it comes to who is running the country and setting policy?)
[I]f he can’t hold his own and debate Vladimir Putin when openly challenged to, then he is not fit to be representing the citizens of our country.
The American people deserve a direct relationship with their president. We all know the stories, dating back to our early years as a nation when citizens were actually able to engage the Commander-in-Chief in our nation’s streets. While I recognize, sadly, that the times in which we live no longer permit close contact with the chief executive (I recall another Ronald Reagan memory that is not as pleasant as the Donaldson exchanges), they ought to at least be able to see him interact with members of the fourth estate, unrestricted and unprotected, and taking questions from both sides.
If the President of the United States cannot stand in front of an audience and enter into a free conversational exchange with any reporter before him, or if he can’t hold his own and debate Vladimir Putin when openly challenged to, then he is not fit to be representing the citizens of our country. Period.
The President took only ten questions during Thursday’s press conference, and based upon the nifty picture notes his staff had given him, those ten he took were from people that were handpicked. Much in the same way a manager of an aging prizefighter might protect them late in their career by choosing easy opponents, Biden’s handlers were not going to let him get knocked out in an early round of his presidency by some cocky upstart.
Only 25-30 reporters were in the room. Ten were chosen, seemingly in advance, to ask questions. The room was physically distanced under the convenient guise of COVID-19. Biden refused to engage in spontaneous questions after leaving the podium. Who set all this up? Why did they set it up this way? Were they afraid of what he might do-or were they certain?
“As Americans, we would be remiss not to notice that this is a man who is struggling ” – Naomi Wolf
The only time Biden was tested at all was when he was asked about the crisis at the border. That is, the crisis that the administration has solved simply by saying it isn’t actually a crisis-a sort of Mel Brooks approach to governance, if you will. Biden got testy and seemed overly rattled in handling the follow-up from ABC News’s Cecilia Vega. During that brief exchange, I think we were given a glimpse into what worries those who are either protecting, propping-up, or puppeteering his presidency.
Recently, the well-known feminist/activist/politiva operative Naomi Wolf raised concerns about Biden’s mental well-being. “As Americans, we would be remiss not to notice that this is a man who is struggling physically, and our national security kind of depends on our being grown-ups when a very elderly president is struggling physically, it’s an important national security concern,” one she feels all should be able to discuss “without partisanship.”
It is going to be hard to discuss if we are prevented from seeing it. Based on what we saw Thursday, it appears clear that those surrounding President Biden are determined to not let us have a very close look. There is going to be a lack of our now most treasured word in the American English language: transparency.
If they are not going to be transparent with the man at the top of the organizational chart, then there is no limit to what they will keep from the American people. Can we trust them to share the truth about the border? Of course not. Can we trust them to share the truth about voting? Of course not.
The fact that we can’t trust the people inside this administration is clear. What isn’t clear is in the case of shielding Joe Biden, are they trying to hide what they think, or are they trying to hide what they know?
The post From the News Editor’s Desk: Joe Biden Clearly Isn’t Running the Show. appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
The guy is a vegetable who needs to be in a nursing home, heavily sedated with a bunch of plush animals to play with. He is totally incapable of the job he holds and is a mere puppet to the treasonous manipulators who have gathered around him from the Obama era, with the socialist clowns of AOC and Bernie thrown in for good measure. God help the USA…
It was obvious before he was placed in there- not legitimately elected. Once you saw that he couldn’t campaign. These people Obama, pelosi, moron soros, aoc, his communist “staff”, Schumer, and every one else is sadly running the show. Harris is a joke to be in charge of anything and might be sooner than people think.The sad part is that the so called press is complicit along with the corrupt social media. God help this country unless Americans can wake up soon enough.
HE should have been in a home YEARS ago.
” Joe Biden clearly isn’t running the show. Who is?”
1.Barry the Fairy Obama
2.George Soros
3.Nazi PeeLousy
4.Burn,Loot,and Murder aka BLM
There may be others but those are definitely on the list.
My vote is for Hussein Obama with the able assistance of Susan Rice!
We already know that Hussein calls Joe at least once a day. Is this when Hussein issues his directives?
Susan Rice has already demonstrated her willingness to spew lies as needed and she is just as progressive as Obama any day!
All of the above!
That was gonna be my answer..
I really don’t know why everyone seems to miss the obvious. “Dr.” Jill Biden has done what every other powerful Democrat woman has done…slept her way into the White House. She reputedly was once the Biden “nanny”. Now she controls the presidency through her puppet husband. Although the strings have become so apparent, that I’m surprised people purposely ignore them. Now, she may have made a pact with Obama…whom she had a great deal of access to in the Obama administration. I heard rumblings at the time that Biden and Hillary were working on taking out Obama. But that never materialized. So he must have made a deal with someone.
Although I’m not so sure the US military has actually handed over the nuclear codes. Nor are we as states and citizens powerless to stand up to these usurpers. Much less than half of the voters in the 2020 election voted for Ms. Biden, and many of those that did have had buyer’s remorse of late. Even the current Congress is illegitimate, so any “laws” they make are illegitimate. The puppet-masters already have a fight on their hands with their own brown shirts. I’m just waiting for the cat fight to start when they try and take Biden out with the 25th amendment. I totally expect a three way cat fight. Nancy Pelosi vs Jill Biden vs Kamala Harris. Should be quite the show.
ITS a true pity, the voters, can’t demand a RECALL of the presidency! Maybe then Trump would win..
Biden is just playing the part of Pinocchio, Soros is Geppetto, with Harris playing the laughing beguiling miscreant Lambert who gets permanently turned into a giggling wayward donkey.
Plain and simple, Joe the criminal has dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and the communist Pravda press is in bed with the deep state / liberals. Biden is given the questions ahead of time and only calls on members of the communist press. Case closed!!!!!
slo joe has always been the dumbest person in the room. His advanced dementia also makes him the least capable of decision making. Even democraps, who are all criminally stupid and evil, are starting to get the picture. camel hair is only a heartbeat away from being president. But then, that was the plan all along.
You forget, he graduated at the top of his law class and has so many degrees he loses track of the exact number.
AND once done, you can bet Pelosi or AOC will do all THEY can to replace Harris!
If this country keeps going the way it has for the past 2 months, we are going to have a “Jericho” on our hands.
I loved the first season of that tv show.. And felt the 2nd was ok, but could have been better, but it STILL deserved a 3rd season to resolve things.
When/if I reach his age, I pray daily that I still have my senses….. IF i’m going to wind up like the sniffer, I’d just take my own self out early!!!!!
The question was well posed here and POTUS is clearly not “running the show”. He simply lacks the capacity. But I would appreciate at least a speculative answer. There is and has been a series of major offenses against American laws and norms the last few years, perhaps highlighted by the inexplicable attack on Trump via Russiagate, long ago proven to be a fraud but never openly admitted or the guilty never punished.
But Russiagate in only one of several major plots against American values, the fraudulent 2021 election which was even more devastating in the long run, and too many more nonsensical and counterintuitive happenings to mention here. These are too momentous and require more brains and money than Pelosi and Schumer have combined. What seems to be in place is a very intelligent, crafty, wealthy and self-perpetuating American Politburo. We need to start talking about who these people actually are so at least the average American can know who is running the country.
Is it simply the Democrat National Committee? I doubt that simply because that may people could not keep this big a mystery secret.
Correction: He was not “elected” by the people, he was installed.
The guy’s a train wreck! DemoRATS should be ashamed of themselves!!!
They would NEED a soul, to have shame..
But…but…but…Joe Biden is, according to Jansaki, committed to the idea of transparency…or something.
Creepy Joe’s first “solo” presser just made everything worse.
I used to think that they were going to keep Creepy Joe around for just a little while, then kick him out of office and let Heels-Up Harris take over. Now…… I think not. I think they will keep him there as long as possible. The will put the bills in front of him to sign, he has no idea what he’s doing…. and it will be Biden taking the blame, not the REAL people in charge…
The Biden administration has sent mixed signals about who is actually in charge of the crisis at our southern border. The answer to the question about who is actually in control is quite simple. The crisis at the border is under the control of the Mexican drug cartels.
For years, it’s semed to be that way.. WHICH IS WHY we should have militarized the ENTIRE border, and made it a life fire zone 2 miles deep.
There is no question that all the people around Biden KNOW he’s unfit for the office. You can’t script every conversation. They knew it when they dragged his carcass into the Oval Office through fraud. He’s one step away from “Weekend at Bernie’s” with Dem backroom boys shuffling a corpse around, in this case a dead head.