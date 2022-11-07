Critics of President Biden got a surprise on Friday, as the New York Times published a report grilling the 46th president for making exaggerations about his successes on the economy.

Times reporters Alan Rappeport and Jim Tankersley published a piece on Friday titled, “As Elections Approach, Biden Spins His Economic Record,” which claimed that the president’s boasts about his economic achievements were not true.

The report began by summing up the White House economic spin, “As President Biden and his administration have told it in recent months, America has the fastest-growing economy in the world, his student debt forgiveness program passed Congress by a vote or two, and Social Security benefits became more generous thanks to his leadership.”

The piece declared, “None of that was accurate.”

— Read more at Fox News

Even NYT says Biden is a liar. Vote out the Biden lackeys on Tuesday. https://t.co/Aw9KrWlw0C — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 4, 2022

CNN Agrees – Under the bus:

Gas prices weren’t over $5 when Biden took office. The Social Security hike isn’t a Biden achievement. The Trump tax cut didn’t “only” go to the top 1%. Biden didn’t cut the debt in half. Biden didn’t get Congress to pass a law to forgive student debt. https://t.co/oP9Yqgj5Eq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2022