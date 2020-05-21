Researchers at The Centers for Disease Control have found that the coronavirus spreads easiest between people.

It also reports that there are a few ways by which COVID-19 doesn’t spread as effectively.

“Information from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic suggest that this virus is spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles, which is highly contagious,” the CDC writes.

It’s not new information, as things like staying six-feet away from others to social distance and wearing a mask have become the norm to avoid the spray of respiratory droplets that come from a sneeze, cough, or even the talking we all do. If a person has the virus and sprays you, it’s possible that you could contract it as well.

One interesting update, on the other hand, pertains to how the virus spreads on surfaces and objects we touch.

“It may be possible that a person can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or possibly their eyes,” the CDC writes, before adding this kicker:

“This is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads, but we are still learning more about this virus.”

While certainly not a license to go out and touch every new surface you can find before contacting your ears, eyes, or face in general, it might come as a relief to those who picked up a bag of chips at the grocery store and then instinctively scratched their head. It continues to be advisable to wash your hands with soap and water or to use hand sanitizer after coming into contact with any surface, however, especially frequently touched ones.

The update came in a section of the CDC website titled ‘The virus does not spread easily in other ways’ and also included the following ways the virus is less likely to be transferred:

“From animals to people. At this time, the risk of COVID-19 spreading from animals to people is considered to be low. Learn about COVID-19 and pets and other animals.

“From people to animals. It appears that the virus that causes COVID-19 can spread from people to animals in some situations. CDC is aware of a small number of pets worldwide, including cats and dogs, reported to be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, mostly after close contact with people with COVID-19. Learn what you should do if you have pets.”

In related news, there was no new CDC update to its coronavirus syptoms list, which still includes: Cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

___

(c)2020 The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.)

Visit The Patriot-News (Harrisburg, Pa.) at www.pennlive.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.