Elon Musk has sent leftwing snowflakes into a meltdown. The idea that Musk wants Twitter to embrace free speech is apparently a foreign concept to socialists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. AOC just loves to rip on Musk and other billionaires, but now the tide has turned.
In an effort to support AOC, one left wing radical decided to run a Twitter poll to put Elon Musk in his place. Just one problem: the poll backfired in a big way. Score another win for Elon Musk!
Harvard University graduates are almost exclusively leftist radicals. Plus, former President Trump rallies against Liz Cheney in her home state.
Check out today’s show for all the details.
Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.
Subscribe to the YouTube channel
“Ex reverentia praecipientis procedere debit reverentia praeceptis” – Reverence for the law flows from reverence of the one who gives the law.
Children obey parents, for the same reason parents obey the law, because they have a reverence for the parents who give them the command whose parents have reverence for the will of THE PEOPLE whose representatives passed those laws. Where that reverence is lacking, disobedience follows the child, or Presidential/Congressional dictations if the disrespected disrespecting politician abuses his/her trust and authority. How does a drug using father tell his son not to drink?,,,or a President who sells out to the Chinese, Russians, and Iranians tell his people to pay higher energy prices to strengthen the enemy not THE PEOPLE? Obedience to the precept follows from the moral worth of the one who gives the command. Nobody today wants to obey anything Democrats like OAC or Joe says, because we would all turn into Hunters, or even worse, AOCs who view WE THE PEOPLE as mere tools used only for the pleasure or power they can get, having no real deep affection for WE THE PEOPLE that they use like Hunter uses woman as tools for erotic gratification, and OAC uses the Press for her 10 seconds of fame. Where there is only utility there usually is very little real love other than love of Self who also view our laws and media as just POWER tools to screw us with.
The good news for you, AOC, is that you can still be an idiot.
AOC makes me wanting to vomit just to hear her name