Sen. Mitt Romney is leading a bipartisan group of senators in an effort to curb President Trump’s ability to remove troops from Germany after the commander-in-chief opted to withdraw tens of thousands of US soldiers from the region.

Romney (R-Utah) introduced a measure Monday alongside Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) prohibiting the White House from reducing the number of active-duty troops in the country below 34,500 without Congress confirming that such a move would not negatively impact European alliances or NATO.

On Wednesday, Trump announced that he planned to withdraw tens of thousands of US troops from Germany — accusing the European nation of taking advantage of his administration by not paying its fair share to NATO.

“The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany would be a gift to Russia, and that’s the last thing we should be doing,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said in a statement issued Monday, when the legislation was introduced. “In addition to undermining our NATO alliance, a withdrawal would present serious logistical challenges and prevent our military from performing routine … readiness exercises,” Mitt Romney said.

