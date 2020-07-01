Sen. Mitt Romney is leading a bipartisan group of senators in an effort to curb President Trump’s ability to remove troops from Germany after the commander-in-chief opted to withdraw tens of thousands of US soldiers from the region.
Romney (R-Utah) introduced a measure Monday alongside Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) prohibiting the White House from reducing the number of active-duty troops in the country below 34,500 without Congress confirming that such a move would not negatively impact European alliances or NATO.
On Wednesday, Trump announced that he planned to withdraw tens of thousands of US troops from Germany — accusing the European nation of taking advantage of his administration by not paying its fair share to NATO.
Above is an excerpt from the New York Post.
“The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany would be a gift to Russia, and that’s the last thing we should be doing,” Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said in a statement issued Monday, when the legislation was introduced.
“In addition to undermining our NATO alliance, a withdrawal would present serious logistical challenges and prevent our military from performing routine … readiness exercises,” Mitt Romney said.
—-
“The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Germany and placing them closer to the Russian border in Poland would be NO gift to Russia. Add in the American missile defense system that was scheduled to go into Poland but killed by Obama, and Putin just starts toot’n and no longer Democrat root’n.
“Sen. Mitt Romney is leading…”
If this were true, he would have won in 2012. He’s not a leader. He’s an anti-Trumper and as such has proven he hates America.
No respect for Romney. He’s trying his best to become John McCain v2.0 and he’s not even doing a good job of that. What a waste. I still blame him for Obama getting reelected.
Can anyone think of one good thing Romney has ever done for us? Me neither.
Awwww, C’mon,Mitt ! Germany doesn’t need the protection, (They are right next to France) or the money. They can grow wealthy from the from the efforts of the millions of muslims Merkle is importing every day !
We support President Trump’s decision. I had read that the intent was to leave about 25,000 troops there, which is still a large number. He and his advisors must have another back up plan. I wished the critics would understand, that he does have other sources on which to rely. I’m sorry Marco Rubio has teamed up with his critics. What do they know about the military maneuver strategy, that they should be interfering? The fact, that it ‘s Mitt Romney with a couple of Democrats causes concern.
mitt, what is Germany paying you?
Any group that Romney participates in isn’t “bipartisan”.
It’s just LIBERAL Democrats, some of whom call themselves Republicans.