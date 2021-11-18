Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday she doesn’t feel underused, pushing back against media reports of White House tensions between her office and the president’s.
“I’m very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished,” Harris said in an interview aired on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” “But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we’re gonna get it done.”
President Joe Biden has tasked Harris with addressing migration at the southern U.S. border, voting rights, COVID-19 vaccinations and other issues. Last week, she was in France, part of a U.S. effort to mend relations with America’s oldest ally over a secretly negotiated U.S.-British submarine deal with Australia.
Some media reports have suggested tensions in the West Wing over Harris’ job performance and suggested she feels sidelined. Asked by ABC’s George Stephanopoulos if she feels “misused or underused,” Harris said, “No, I don’t.”
The White House has also denied tensions. “The president selected the vice president to serve as his running mate because he felt she was exactly the person you wanted to have by his side to govern the country,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “She is a key partner. She’s a bold leader. And she is somebody who has taken on incredibly important assignments.”
What a load of BS, but consider the source. Their idea of leading the country is taking it down a path to inevitable destruction. These people are reckless—not smart.
She has taken on “incredibly important assignments”?? That’s true of every position within the administration—every job involved in running a country is an important cog in the machinery—but the Peter Principle is on clear display with this bunch. They are all in over their heads and beyond their ability to perform intelligently and professionally. I don’t see how Harris could be singled out for reprimand and criticism when the whole bunch is equally as incompetent as she is.
THEY ARE EVIL, not recklace or dumb.