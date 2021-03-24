Amid an illegal immigration crisis at the southern border and in line with the new “America Last” motto, the Biden administration is converting yet another convention center into a migrant shelter.
Even when there’s no room, they’ll make it possible.
Health Secretary Xavier Becerra requested help from the city of San Diego to house some of the unaccompanied minors who have illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the United States.
In a joint statement, Mayor Todd Gloria and San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher agreed to lend the San Diego Convention Center to the federal government.
“The city and county will support this federally funded effort by providing vital services to these vulnerable children who came to our country seeking safety,” Gloria and Fletcher said. “We are working closely with our federal partners to finalize the details for preparing to receive these young people and provide them with care, compassion and a safe space to transition while they are reunited with families or sponsors.”
No information was given as to how many children would be placed in the facility, when they would arrive and which part of the border they’d be coming from. However, we do know that, as of February, there have been over 100,000 Central American migrant crossings, including thousands of unaccompanied children.
City officials said the site can be used for up to three months, with each minor staying there around 30 days, the Epoch Times reports.
The migrants will be provided food, medical care, a place to sleep and showers.
“A safe and secure recreation area will also be created on the exterior of the facility. The children are not permitted to leave the convention center until reunification occurs,” the officials said.
In a phone call last week, border officials said they had over 14,000 minors in custody.
In a time where hundreds of thousands of American citizens are struggling following months of economic turmoil the federal government has their priorities twisted.
“The County and City of San Diego has generously offered to partner with the Department as we abide by the law to provide unaccompanied children with food, sanitation and shelter,” Becerra said in a statement. “Our task is to protect the health and safety of unaccompanied children, who are under the care of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, while they go through their immigration proceedings.”
How far will this crisis go until it’s considered too far?
The post BORDER CRISIS UPDATE: Biden Administration Converting Another Convention Center to Illegal Immigrant Shelter appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
It is already past the “too far” stage, but whatever. Now the Democrat Left is providing wet markets for the pedophiles to take their shopping trips, sorta like Black Friday due to the excitement created…
AND who’s gonna CLEAN UP that con center, once all are done?? WE THE PEOPLE yet again..
SO much for BUILD BACK BETTER.. More like “SCREW AMERICANS MORE!”
““The city and county will support this federally funded effort by providing vital services to these vulnerable children who came to our country seeking safety,” Gloria and Fletcher said”. Yep, with the high crime in communist California, this will certainly be a “safe space” for children. The warped logic of the left wing communists.
the real headline should read
biden turning another convention center into a disease factory!
Why do this when so many Cruise ships are now in harbor empty, and shut down becasue of COVID that could be quickly converted into prison ships with Casinos. Plenty of sob sister bleeding heart Lib comedians that scould keep them entertained.
HOW’s abou we house them IN THE HOMES of those libtards then!
“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
U.S. Constitution: Article 4, Section 4: The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and
shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature , or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened), against domestic Violence.
I do believe that millions of illegal immigrants, illegally crossing our borders justifies as an invasion.
So the puppet president is in violation of the U.S. Constitution that he swore to “preserve, protect and defend”.
Why are they wasting this money. Send them back. Way back.
Yea, from 20,000 feet up, without a parachute!
My wife is the manager of Housekeeping at a Convention Center (to remain nameless) – that has been SHUTDOWN since our wanna-be Dictator Governor ordered the door be locked!
She was lucky… She was kept on (to maintain the facilities), but DOZENS of other workers were furloughed!
For the Senile Doofus in the While House to NOW proclaim that it’s perfectly safe to house HUNDREDS (or is that THOUSANDS) of Illegal Aliens in these SAME facilities, well, it’s just TYPICAL (and INSULTING as hell)!
Oh, and don’t get me started on the estimated 25% (that’s 1 our of every 4) Illegal Alien is believed to be COVID POSITIVE!
So, is Biden trying to pull a Cuomo – only using Convention Centers instead of Nursing Homes? Hey, just send all those COVID Positive people into close contact with NON-INFECTED people! Smart move, Biden!
No wonder Biden doesn’t want to visit the boarder! He probably knows he’ll get infected! Oh, wait… Biden… PLEASE go visit the boarder, NOW!