“I at first thought this announcement was satire,” Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley wrote in an open letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.
Mayorkas said at a House hearing on Wednesday that the purpose of the board is to counter both misinformation and disinformation regarding elections and homeland security.
“We are addressing all aspects of election security, given, of course, the midterm elections that are upon us, and the fundamental integrity of our democratic processes that is at stake,” Mayorkas said.
Author Nina Jankowicz was picked to serve as executive director of the new Disinformation Governance Board.
“a HUGE focus of our work, and indeed, one of the key reasons the Board was established, is to maintain the Dept’s committment to protecting free speech, privacy, civil rights, & civil liberties,” Jankowicz posted on Twitter on Wednesday.
Jankowicz has served as a global fellow at the nonpartisan Wilson Center. Her work as an author has focused on disinformation as well as Russia and the treatment of women online.
“Surely no American Administration would ever use the power of Government to sit in judgment on the First Amendment speech of its own citizens. Sadly, I was mistaken. Rather than protecting our border or the American homeland, you have chosen to make policing Americans’ speech your priority,” Hawley said.
Mayorkas announced the creation of the board while taking questions on Wednesday during a House Appropriations Subcommittee meeting discussing the fiscal 2023 budget for the Department of Homeland Security.
“I am deeply concerned by the administration’s decision to create a Disinformation Governance Board at the Department of Homeland Security,” Ohio Sen. Rob Portman said in a statement.
“As the author of the bipartisan law that established the Global Engagement Center to combat the constantly evolving threat of foreign propaganda and disinformation abroad, I do not believe that the United States government should turn the tools that we have used to assist our allies counter foreign adversaries onto the American people. Our focus should be on bad actors like Russia and China, not our own citizens.”
When asked about it Thursday during a briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “there has been a range of disinformation out there about a range of topics — I mean, including COVID, for example, and also elections and eligibility.”
“What I can tell you is that it sounds like the objective of the board is to prevent disinformation and misinformation from traveling around the country in a range of communities. I’m not sure who opposes that effort,” Psaki said.
Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson said the creation of the board “should frighten any American who values liberty and free speech,” while referring to it as the “Ministry of Truth” in a statement on Twitter.
“It can only be assumed that the sole purpose of this new Disinformation Governance Board will be to marshal the power of the federal government to censor conservative and dissenting speech. This is dangerous and un-American. The board should be immediately dissolved,” Hawley said.
Democrats see everything as subjective, how they feel things should be, their whole world is subjective. Not Objective.
To Democrats, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History are all irrelevant, If the Democrats do not WANT to believe them or they disagree with them. Democrats will just make up their own, Gender, Truth, Facts, Reality and History to fit what they WANT to believe or fits into the Con or Deception that they are running at the time. It thus becomes vitally important for the Democrat Party to use all of its powers to repress the truth, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the “Democrat Party.”
The reign of the Socialist Democrat Party State Dictatorship is just getting started.
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers, Gestapo, Woke and Cancel Culture are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the policies of the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as “Enemies of the State” and “Domestic Terrorists”.
Hitler and the U.S. Democrat Party’s primary rules were/are: Never admit a fault or wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it. (I heard this before, it must be true) If the Democrat Party’s “new Disinformation Governance Board” controls speech and publications, the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party controls the information that the people receive. We will ONLY hear or read what the treasonous, socialist Democrat Party WANTS us to hear or read! 🙁 🙁 🙁
” Disinformation Governance Board” is here in the United States. In other words, we have communist China in the United States with their ” Disinformation Governance Board”!!!!!! “Jankowicz has served as a global fellow at the nonpartisan Wilson Center. Her work as an author has focused on disinformation as well as Russia and the treatment of women online”. The nonpartisan Wilson Center??????? “The nonpartisan Wilson Center” is nothing more than a left wing communist center! “Her work as an author has focused on disinformation as well as Russia”????? In other words, according to this moron Nina Jankowicz, Trump colluded with Russia. So we have to ask ourselves, who is really spreading the “misinformation”, right Nina? Oh, Nina, look at yourself in the mirror, when you scream “misinformation”!!!!!!
“Mayorkas said at a House hearing on Wednesday that the purpose of the board is to counter both misinformation and disinformation regarding elections and homeland security.” Any fool who buys one word of that deserves to be censored.
“Surely no American Administration would ever use the power of Government to sit in judgment on the First Amendment speech of its own citizens. Sadly, I was mistaken. Rather than protecting our border or the American homeland, you have chosen to make policing Americans’ speech your priority,” Hawley said.
So, Republicans in Congress—IT IS FINE TO BLAST THE CREATION OF SUCH AN ARM OF GOVERNMENT—BUT YOU NEED TO SHUT IT DOWN BY WHATEVER MEANS IS NECESSARY. BIDEN HAS FINALLY GONE ONE STEP TOO FAR. THIS HAS TO BE STOPPED !!!!!
IT IS NOW CLEARER THAN EVER AS TO THEIR PREOCCUPATION WITH THE JAN 6TH “INSURRECTION: THEY KNOW FULL WELL THAT THIS KIND OF THING CAN LEAD TO REVOLT. WELL, IF THAT IS WHAT IT TAKES—THEN, BY GOD, LET’S GET IT ON !!!!!
This can’t be good. Another big grab by Biden’s White House to stifle free speech. Hope Elon Musk is ready for the new “singing czar” of stifling speech, Nina Whats-her-Name. Mayorkas must go and take this nut-job with him. The dems seem hellbent on showing their panic over the upcoming elections.
Behind Nina Jankowicz’s benign, beaming smile lies the dangerous, twisted mind of a leftist tyrant who, as the newly appointed executive director of the DHS Disinformation Governance Board, is totally dedicated to silencing anyone who dares to legitimately criticize our egregiously dishonest and divisive Democrat rulers. George Orwell’s 1984 was an excellent work of fiction. Now, with the deceitful Democrats having control of both the Executive and Legislative branches of the federal government, 1984 has become a terrifying reality.