WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh drew bipartisan criticism Thursday for saying the country won’t elect Pete Buttigiegpresident because he’s been “kissing his husband” on stage after debates.
Limbaugh’s comments came eight days after President Donald Trumpawarded him the nation’s top civilian honor during the State of the Union address. Trump said Limbaugh inspires millions of people daily and thanked him for “decades of tireless devotion to our country.”
Limbaugh, a staunch Trump ally who recently announced he has advanced lung cancer, made the remarks on his nationally syndicated radio show. Buttigieg has finished in the top two in Democrats’ first two presidential contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.
“They’re saying, ‘OK, how’s this going to look?'” Limbaugh said Wednesday, imagining Democrats’ thinking. “Thirty-seven-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage, next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump.'”
Buttigieg didn’t directly address Limbaugh’s remarks. But at a town hall in Las Vegas Thursday night, he said, “I’m proud of my marriage I’m proud of my husband.”
Limbaugh’s remarks were the latest tendentious turn in a career in which he’s won an adoring audience among millions of conservative listeners, but condemnation from others for comments considered racist, sexist and offensive.
Buttigieg, 38, is the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and has been married to his husband, Chasten, since 2018. Buttigieg was a U.S. Navy intelligence officer in Afghanistan, is a Harvard graduate and was a Rhodes scholar at Oxford University in England.
Limbaugh said he envisioned Democrats concluding that “despite all the great wokeness and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, that America’s still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is challenging Buttigieg for the Democratic presidential nomination, assailed Limbaugh on ABC’s“The View.”
“I mean, my God,” said Biden, who called it “part of the depravity of this administration.” He added, “Pete and I are competitors, but this guy has honor, he has courage, he is smart as hell.”
Trump, asked if Americans would vote for a gay man to be president, responded, “I think so.”
Still, Trump added: “I think there would be some that wouldn’t. I wouldn’t be among that group, to be honest with you.” Trump spoke during an interview with Geraldo Rivera on Cleveland’s Newsradio WTAM.
Some Capitol Hill Republicans said they disagreed with Limbaugh’s remark, while others demurred.
“I’m just going to leave all that alone,” said conservative Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., who said she’d not heard the comment. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, facing reelection this fall, also declined to comment.
“It’s a miscalculation as to where the country is at,” Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a strong Trump supporter, told The Associated Pressabout Limbaugh’s words. “I think the country is not going to disqualify somebody because of their sexual orientation.”
Asked if Limbaugh should retain the Presidential Medal of Freedom, which Trump bestowed last week during his State of the Union address, Graham said, “Well, my God. Free speech still exists.“
Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said of Limbaugh, “He may disagree, as I do, with their policy positions, but the question is what their qualifications are, not other issues.” Portman announced his support for gay marriage in 2013 as he revealed that his son Will is gay.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., a moderate who is retiring in January, initially said he wasn’t familiar with Limbaugh’s remarks and declined to comment. His spokesman later emailed an Alexander statement that said: “There may be reasons not to vote for Mayor Buttigieg, but that’s not one of them. This is a tolerant country.”
A Buttigieg campaign spokesman declined to comment.
But the candidate has addressed criticism over his sexuality before. During a Des Moines, Iowa, rally in 2019, an audience member asked what he should tell his friends who say America isn’t ready for a gay president. Buttigieg replied, “Tell your friends I said ‘hi.’”
The former mayor has also framed his sexuality in religious terms.
“If me being gay was a choice, it was a choice that was made far, far above my pay grade,” Buttigieg said. “If you’ve got a problem with who I am, your problem is not with me. Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator.”
According to government websites, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is for “an especially meritorious contribution to the security or national interests of the United States, world peace, cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.”
Past winners have included Mother Teresa, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Frank Sinatra. Under Trump, the award’s recipients have included golfer Tiger Woods, supply side economist Arthur Laffer and Edwin Meese III, who was a top aide to President Ronald Reagan.
The 69-year-old Limbaugh also said some Democrats may believe they should “get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage, ram it down Trump’s throat and beat him in the general election. Really? Having fun envisioning that.”
We already had a LGBTQ President Tinkerbell obama and he disgraced this country and devistrated many’s our morality.
As a Christian there is no way that I can support such a person with such immoral character.
Lev 20:13
13 “‘If a man lies with a man as one lies with a woman, both of them have done what is detestable. They must be put to death; their blood will be on their own heads.
Rom 1:26
26 Because of this, God gave them over to shameful lusts. Even their women exchanged natural relations for unnatural ones. 27 In the same way the men also abandoned natural relations with women and were inflamed with lust for one another. Men committed indecent acts with other men, and received in themselves the due penalty for their perversion.
I do not hate this man for his sinful behavior, but there is no way that I would want him as Leader of our country. I cannot support anyone in the Democrat Party. A political party that hates God, encourages, supports and protects baby killing, LGBTQ behavior and illegal immigrants.
This freedom loving nation of Tolerance has been media confused with the indoctrination of ACCEPTANCE. Tolerance of social deviance from the norm is NOT acceptance and never should be. Sane freedom enabling societies encourage tolerance of much behavior, some of which is self-destructive, so long as it is not forced on them to diminish the silent majority to embrace and accept, and most importantly that the self- governing self -chosen behaving person alone suffer the cost of his failed social behavior, not the American Taxpayer, in court costs and fines for just expressing their beliefs that promote, not diminish society, whose well chosen life choices put him a level above in the pursuit in the ability to govern SELF successfully. Pete alone should suffer the consequences, perhaps in election loss, not WE THE PEOPLE who if we embrace same sex on a national level will cease to repopulate our country which will necessitate more illegal aliens to provide what homosexuality and abortion has denied America.
Agreed
Tolerance –
“The ability or willingness to tolerate something, in particular the existence of opinions or behavior that one does not necessarily agree with.”
“The capacity to endure continued subjection to something, especially a drug, transplant, antigen, or environmental conditions, without adverse reaction.”
The second definition appears to be the most apt to this situation.
Acceptance –
“The action of consenting to receive or undertake something offered.”
“The action or process of being received as adequate or suitable, typically to be admitted into a group”
Again, the second definition is what the Liberals and the fringe LCMGBFBTQ… are looking for, and the general public is not ready to “accept” this deviant lifestyle, much less tolerate the thought of having it thrust down our throats. The problem with the Lib’s and the fringe group is that they believe the way to gain acceptance is to force the issue with legal actions and loud public protests. And what they generally receive is a normal aggressive response in kind to the aggressive tactics they are employing. For a 4.5% minority of the population in this country (as of 2017) they get an inordinate amount of media attention and the Lib’s feed on this trying to be their “supporters” in kind. My opinion, if that is the lifestyle you chose, live it in quiet without the hype. Let acceptance come naturally thru tolerance, not the other way around.
They seem to think that all other countries will worship in the same manner the US leftys do.
He would cause more DESTRUCTION to foreign policy than Bombing Mecca would.
I think you nailed it!!!!!
If Pistol Pete is “Proud of my Husband” I guess that makes him the submissive wife, whose image of lovemaking will upset every red-blooded American male to the point of vomit. Putin will eat his alive and the Muslin will consider him unclean to associate with. Who in their right mind would put this sexually confused person in charge of our government to give one more confused Liberal a chance to increase the state of American confusion even higher? Only those self-flagellating whip loving socialist Liberals whose social pain is their comfort zine. Trump just needs to evoke the true image Pete will present to the world in debate and he will be toast, to make the offer of a Whitehouse First Husband” the last time it is offered.
Mayor Pete will never ever be able to claim the moral high ground on anything!!!!!!
Prior to 1972, homosexuality was still listed in the DSM3 as a mental illness, categorized under sexual perversions. The homosexual lobby terrorized the American Psychiatric Association until they removed homosexuality from the Diagnostic and Statistics Manual as a mental illness.
Homosexuality gained legitimacy with this act, even though the vast majority of psychiatrists continue to view homosexuality as a mental illness. This doesn’t mean they should be locked up, or treated against their will, unless they are a danger to others, but they are still mentally ill. Their DEMAND to be seen as “normal” is as spurious as the whole transgender farce, which itself, remains categorized as a mental illness in the DSM5
“Mentally ill” was the human assessment of homosexuality until recent years. But it’s really just sin, like drunkenness, lying, adultery, murder, or theft. It’s just another kind of rebellion against the perfect will of God, a “missing of the mark”, as all sin is–and that we’re all guilty of.
Homosexuals are no more, or no less, guilty of departing from God’s will than any unredeemed person. They are not engaged in acts that result from “how God made them”, they are departing from His will by choice.
No one would ever say an alcoholic, or a pedophile, or an embezzler, or a swinger, or a tax cheat is “just who I am.” No, they are engaged in serious sin, and need to repent. The only difference is that homosexuals have created a whole lobbying wing over the course of years that has convinced most people that they aren’t sexually perverted. But they are. Nothing’s really changed. We’ve just been shamed into going along with it all. But it’s they who carry the moral shame, not their critics.
“Mayor Pete” may try to justify his behavior as being what his Creator made him to be, but he is sadly mistaken. The Divine opinion of homosexuals–and homosexuality–is abundantly clear in Scripture. The behavior is indeed cited as abominable and detestable, there’s just no getting around it.
Homosexuals who persist in this thoroughly unnatural act are just storing up wrath for themselves and will be facing judgment…not just for their homosexual behavior, but for the fact that they didn’t turn to the Lord in repentance and faith. Paul spoke of those in the Corinthian church who HAD BEEN living as homosexuals, but were no longer. They had been washed and made into a new person in Christ. You cannot name the name of Christ and still live in such blatant rebellion against His clear directives.
Those who would try to justify it and pass it off as just wearing short sleeves as opposed to long are going to find God’s assessment hard to fathom.
Rush Limbaugh is correct and should not be excoriated because he spoke the truth.
The problem in this country is a lot of people have fallen victim to political correctness and tolerate just about everything. God doesn’t accept this abomination in men lying with men nor women doing the same.
The barriers are being broken down before our very faces. What we once abhorred we now embrace.
Abortion is now accepted as the norm, and now almost 62 million abortions in America alone, and yesterday the Democrats passed the ERA which now gives unlimited rights to abortions from conception and including birth. It has become a huge and sinful stain on America and not only that, they glorify in their sin, have parties for their abortions, and proud of it. Where will you draw the line? Pedophilia, bestiality, etc.?
I tremble for this nation and God’s justice cannot sleep much longer.
Pete says that god made him as well as pedophiles. And sheep too!.Imagine. a “first ewe” roaming the Whitehouse lawn
Rush is right. ButtSludge is a turnoff to the general population.
Mayor Pete Butplug has two chances to win, little and NONE.
This is the problem with acknowledging people. They think they can stick it in your face and then demand the government to stick it up your arse.
The article left out something very important. Buttigieg made a statement about how hard it would be for parents to explain Trump to their children. Rush brought this up and then pointed out the kissing. He was saying that this behavior would be difficult for parents to explain to their children.
Great response —have trouble watching man kissing man—but also man lustfully smooching a female as in Al Gore bending his wife backward for a kiss—these things should be left in private
The question is; is he giving him tongue????
Nearly every problem in the world can be related to overpopulation. What man will not correct, nature will eventually do. When nature does it, it will be cruel. Disease, war, or famine,
Limbaugh is right. The country will NEVER accept blatant homosexuality. I’m turned off at the sight of two men OR women kissing. This is just not normal and it will never be accepted as normal by the majority of the citizens.
Yeah…. THAT ‘kiss’ will get him beheaded if he ever goes to Saudi Arabia.
Him as ‘president’ would CAUSE MORE PROBLEMS THAN WE ALREADY HAVE.
SEX has TWO functions.
PROcreation to ensure the continuation of the species.
RECreation to ensure the PRIMARY FUNCTION is accomplished.
Some people are mentally, Emotionally, and MATURE enough to understand the concept.
Then you have people like butti gig that is more interested in bragging about his lack of growth.
Will Pete require biology textbooks be revised to somehow normalize this kind of sexuality?
The Islamic bloc considered the US a”weak horse” for electing a black President since they consider blacks fit only for the slavery Muslims have inflicted on them for centuries. They along with China and Russia would consider a female president another sign of weakness since she would be a Dem, no Thatcher. A gay POTUS would make the US a laughing stock outside of Europe and Canada. THAT is the world whose approval Dems are constantly demanding that the US seek.
Quoting scripture, pretending he is a Christian, deceived and deceiving others. How sick does it get? These are Sodomites, detestable, immoral, trying to rule the world. That is the positopn of America’s President. Change and hope? If these 2 sodomites get in the White House judgment will fall upon America. The LORD these sodomites think they know will send them to the Lake of Fire for eternity. Look how the great fundamental transformation worked out with the last 2 sodomites. Parents giving their children to be castrated, puberty blockers, physical and mental abuse that has never been heard of before. As Christians we must expose these abominations. Stand up as men for the truth, not as these whimpy politicians who can’t condemn such sick behavior as a man sexually playing a wife. I tell you, you will pay for your cowardice on judgment day. You are complicit in the murder and sexual abuse of babies and children. Your only hope is to repent and trust the Lord Jesus Christ. May God Have mercy on youe souls and America. His servant, Peter
Limbaugh may have garnered criticism from both political parties but he won’t get any from us normal people.
We can all say sexual preference is none of anyone else’s business (including me), and that (private) decision does not prevent a person from pursuing happiness and success. But let’s be serious here please. Despite all the politicos squirming as evidenced in the comments above, the American public is not going to like to imagine that while they kiss their kids goodnight their commander in chief, leader of the free world and arguably the most powerful man in the world being on the business end of another man’s drilling project. Anyone want to deny looking at this guy and not thinking about that?