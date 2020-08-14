Joe Biden, along with his new running mate Kamala Harris, held a bizarre coronavirus press conference in which he called for a national mask mandate. Biden and Harris said that everyone “who is outside” should be forced to wear a mask to fight Covid 19. Biden said the mask mandate should last for the next three months… just enough time to cover the November elections. Can Joe Biden force YOU to wear a mask?

Harris then called for a plan to develop a coronavirus vaccine, but that plan already exists, and a vaccine is being developed. Biden and Harris then walked out and took no questions from reporters during this coronavirus update “press conference.”

Also, the national media are trying to portray Kamala Harris as a moderate. Plus, Black Lives Matter protestors tell homeowners to give up their property.

Check out today’s show for all the details.

Please add your comments below and also please add them to the comments on the YouTube video.

Subscribe to the YouTube channel